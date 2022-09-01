Thursday, September 1, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDumka Police confirms Ankita Singh was 15 years old when burnt alive, adds sections...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Dumka Police confirms Ankita Singh was 15 years old when burnt alive, adds sections of POCSO against accused Shahrukh and Naeem

The CWC maintained that the girl was a minor when the incident happened. It demanded strict action against the accused and said that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 would be applied to the case. The Dumka Police launched a further investigation to confirm that Ankita was 15 years old during the incident.

OpIndia Staff
Dumka Police confirms Ankita Singh was 15-years-old when burnt alive, adds sections of POCSO against accused
People carrying out candle march in protest against death of Dumka girl (Image source- India Today)
11

On Thursday, the Jharkhand Police added the sections of the POCSO Act to the Ankita Singh murder case of Dumka. The girl was set on fire alive while she was asleep at 4 am in her home on August 23. The accused were identified as Shahrukh Hussain and Naeem alias Chotu were booked under the relevant sections of the IPC. Now, POCSO charges have been added to the case.

This is after the Jharkhand Child Welfare Committee took cognizance of the incident and revealed that Ankita who was studying in class 12 was a minor as per her birth documents and certificates. Earlier the Police had claimed that she was 19 years old when she died. However, the CWC brought out the deceased’s class 10 mark sheet which mentioned her date of birth as November 26, 2006.

The CWC maintained that the girl was a minor when the incident happened. It demanded strict action against the accused and said that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 would be applied to the case. The Dumka Police launched a further investigation to confirm that Ankita was 15 years old during the incident.

According to the reports, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provides stringent punishment to those engaging in sexual crimes against children along with the death penalty in cases of aggravated sexual assault. Earlier, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chief had also taken cognizance of the event and had written to the Director General of Police (DGP) asking for a fair probe and time-bound investigation into the case.

To note, 15-year-old Ankita Singh, was a resident of Dumka and was burnt alive by two accused named Shahrukh and Naeem. The accused allegedly poured the inflammable fuel on her from the window of her bedroom when she was fast asleep. She was taken to the hospital shortly after the incident and on August 28, she succumbed to her burn injuries.

Days after Ankita’s death, videos of her last words went viral over social media where she could be heard demanding painful death for the accused who set her on fire. “He should die the way I am dying today,” the Dumka girl had said who breathed her last at 2.30 am on Sunday.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAnkita Singh murder, Dumka murder case, Ankita murder
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Hum sab insane hai’: Aamir Khan Productions’ ‘Michhami Dukkadam’ wishes are embarrassing, he should apologise again for these

OpIndia Staff -

‘Baithiye na’, ‘chaliye chhodiye’: The awkward and embarrassing conversation on stage between Nitish Kumar and KCR over the 2024 PM candidate

OpIndia Staff -

Madras High Court grants idol installation permission only with consent of Jamaat, procession not allowed. Here is why it sets a dangerous precedent

OpIndia Staff -

Dholkal Ganesha of Dantewada – Maoists tried to destroy the idol of Ganesh at the place that gave him Ekdanta name, but couldn’t stop...

Siddhi Somani -

Islamists attack Shah Rukh Khan for the fifth year in a row as he celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, ‘cancel’ him again for bringing Bappa home

OpIndia Staff -

On the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, a look back at her controversial interview where she talked about depression, bulimia, and Charles-Camilla affair

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hindus killed for being Hindus’ series: Story of BJYM member Praveen Nettaru, killed by Islamists after police denied him protection

OpIndia Staff -

India’s GDP grows by 13.5% in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, fiscal deficit under control

OpIndia Staff -

‘Figment of their imagination’: Delhi Lt General VK Saxena to take legal action against AAP leaders for defamatory allegations of corruption

OpIndia Staff -

Manish Tewari, Karti Chidambaram question Congress party’s upcoming election for president, seek a fair, transparent process

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,343FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com