Revelations about the poisonous relationship between Shraddha Walkar and her murderer Aftab Amin Poonawala, and the horrific murder of Shraddha continue to emerge daily. On Tuesday, a real estate broker in Mumbai revealed that Aftab’s father Amin Poonawala concealed information regarding his son while renting a property on Mira Road in Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai.

The agent said that Aftab’s father had planned to rent a one-bedroom apartment but subsequently changed his mind and booked a two-bedroom apartment at Delta Garden Complex in Mumbai. According to the broker, Amin Poonawala notified the flat owner that his family consists of three members that include his wife and son.

Amin also informed the broker that his son Aftab was not staying with them. “That was the only information Amin shared about his son Aftab, who is a prime accused in the Shraddha murder case,” the real estate broker said.

The broker further went on to say that Aftab’s father showed his PAN and Aadhar card to the local police station while renting the property. Only after obligatory police verification was the Poonawala family given ownership of the flat, he added. The broker also claimed that Amin Poonawala had told him that he was working in a tile manufacturing company. “The family was good-natured. We were shocked when we came about the murder case,” the broker stated.

Amin and his family moved to their new home in October after renting their property in Vasai, Palghar district. Meanwhile, the Poonawala family has gone missing, and their flat has been locked since the Shraddha murder case has come to the fore, with Aftab named as a key accused.

Earlier, it was reported that Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar, and his wife had gone to meet Aftab’s family in 2019 proposing the marriage of Aftab and Shraddha, but Aftab’s family rejected it, insulted them, and threw them out of their house. Aftab’s cousin back then asked them to leave the house and told them to never step into the house again in the future.

Vikas Walkar said that Aftab’s family should have at least ensured some solution to this issue by mutual understanding because both girl and boy were in love with each other. So, if marriage was not possible, then there could be some solutions like staying away and breaking contact etc, but the family was not even ready to discuss the matter.

‘Had Aftab’s family taken serious steps with a mutual understanding with us, such a big incident would not have happened,’ Vikas Walkar said. He said that Aftab’s parents were not even ready to discuss the relationship. Therefore, Aftab and Shraddha left Mumbai and went to Delhi. He added that Shraddha’s mother died six months after this humiliating experience, and after that, he never tried to meet Aftab’s family.

Aftab is the prime accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. The duo lived in a toxic relationship and fought throughout the years they lived together. On November 14, the Delhi Police solved the six-month-old murder case and arrested Aftab for murdering her, and then chopping her into 35 pieces. Aftab executed the murder on May 18 and stored her body parts in the refrigerator. He then disposed of the body pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest during the next 18 days.

The accused was arrested based on the complaint filed by Shraddha’s father on November 10. He stated in the complaint that the accused and the deceased had rented an apartment in Delhi and were staying in an unhealthy live-in relationship. He said that he had always opposed their relationship as Aftab used to physically assault Shraddha.

Aftab confessed his crime on November 14 and stated that they used to fight a lot. He said that he murdered Shraddha on May 18 as she was forcing him to get married to her. They also had a fight over who would manage the domestic household expenses.

The accused has been arrested and a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offense committed) have been registered. Further investigations into the case are underway.