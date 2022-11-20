As the parents of Aftab Amin Poonawalla, arrested on the murder case of his live-in-partner Shraddha Walkar remains untraceable, Shraddha’s father has made a revelation which shows that Aftab’s family was hostile towards the girl and her family since the beginning. In an interview with the Marathi channel ABP Majha, Shraddha’s father Vikas Walker said that he and his wife had gone to meet Aftab’s family in 2019 proposing the marriage of Aftab and Shraddha, but the family rejected it, insulted him, and thrown them out of their house.

Vikas Walkar said that in August 2019, he and his wife Harshila Walkar went to meet the family of Aftab. They had proposed that Aftab should marry Shraddha, as they already love each other. But the family didn’t agree to the marriage. Not only that, Shraddha’s family was also insulted by Aftab’s family members. Aftab’s cousin asked them to leave the house and told them to never step into the house again in future.

Vikas Walkar said that Aftab’s family should have at least ensured some solution to this issue by mutual understanding because both girl and boy were in love with each other. So, if marriage was not possible, then there could be some solutions like staying away and breaking the contact, etc. But the family was not even ready to discuss the matter.

‘Had Aftab’s family taken such serious steps with a mutual understanding with us, such big incident would not have happened,’ Vikas Walkar said. He said that had there been talks on the matter, this would not have reached this stage, but the parents were not even ready to discuss the relationship. Therefore, Aftab and Shraddha left Mumbai and went to Delhi. He added that Shraddha’s mother died six months after this humiliating experience, and after that, he never tried to meet the family.

It is notable that as per the complaint filed by Vikas Walkar, which has been recorded in the FIR, he was against the relationship of Shraddha with Aftab because he is Muslim. But despite that, he and his wife went to meet Aftab’s family to propose the marriage because she was adamant about the relationship, and had said that she can take her own decisions as she is 25 years of age. Shraddha met Aftab in 2018, and they started to live together in Vasai.

Therefore, her parents went to meet Aftab’s family to formalise the relationship, as her daughter was not leaving Aftab despite their opposition. As they could not convince her to end the relationship, they wanted her to settle with him through marriage.

Vikas Walkar had earlier said that he suspect that Aftab’s family is also involved in the murder of his daughter after they went found to be absconding. “I now think that the whole family is involved in this crime. They are now absconding. The police should question them too,” he had said.

Police teams now are searching for Aftab’s parents. The family used to live in their own flat in Vasai, but just 2 weeks before Aftab’s arrest, they had moved to a flat in Mumbai. Aftab had arrived to help his parents to shift to the new house.

The family had told the neighbours that Aftab’s brother had got a job in Mumbai and he was allotted a company paid flat in the city, therefore they decided to shift for convenience, as Aftab’s father also works in Mumbai. They rented out their own flat in Vasai and moved to Mumbai. But now that flat in Mumbai flat is locked.