As the investigations in the Shraddha Walkar murder case are underway, shocking revelations are coming to the fore proving that accused Aftab and Shraddha were in a toxic relationship and that the latter was physically assaulted by the former. On Saturday, the Delhi Police released WhatsApp chats of Shraddha and her friends from 2020 where the victim is seen describing the incident when Aftab had brutally beaten her.

According to the reports, the Police made public Shraddha’s chats with her then-manager Karan Bhakki and also some of her friends Laxman and Rahul Rai. “I won’t be able to make it today from all the beating yesterday I guess my bp (blood pressure) is low and my body hurts”, she had told Karan Bhakki. She further added that she had no energy left to even get out of bed because of the ‘beatings’.

“So everything got sorted after going to his parent’s house. He is moving out today. And I won’t be able to make it today because of all the beating yesterday I guess my bp is low and my body hurts. Energy nahi bachi he bed se uthne ki. Also, I need to make sure he moves out today,” the message from November 24, 2020 read.

WhatsApp chat of Shraddha with her friends

In the conversation, she also refers to an unnamed person and says that she needs to make sure ‘he’ moves out of the house soon. “Sincere apologies for the trouble I have caused you and the way it impacted work,” the message added.

Shraddha mentioned moving out of her current residence in another text from November 23, 2020. She further stated that she would go to the police station to meet the ‘Mahila Mandal.’ She also provided a photo of herself with facial injuries, indicating she would use it as documentation for taking a vacation from work.

In yet another WhatsApp chat with another acquaintance, Shraddha is seen sharing her bruised image to which the friend says, “Bacchae don’t be scared. We all are with you.” Walkar further says, “It’s gonna take some time. I need to do some more rounds to the police station in a while now so I can’t come today.” Walkar is asked to meet the Mahila Mandal people in reply and move out of the house.

One Instagram chat story between Shraddha and her friend is also making rounds on social media in which Shraddha is seen hiding the incident in which she was brutally beaten by Aftab. Shraddha happened to send him/her the photo in which she had attained bruises to which her friend said, “Jesus what happened to your nose love? Fell or something?” Shraddha replied that she fractured it as she fell from the stairs.

Shraddha’s Instagram chat revealed

Earlier, it was reported that Walkar was admitted to the Ozone Multispeciality Hospital in Vasai on December 3, 2020, with acute pain in her back and spine. It is suspected that she was assaulted by Aftab, which prompted the back discomfort that necessitated her to be hospitalized. The medical reports also reveal that she had been suffering from severe pain for 4 to 5 days before she was admitted to the hospital. Reportedly, the timeline of the text revealed from November 24, 2020, aligns with a doctor’s report from December 3, 2020.

Shraddha Walkar murder case

On November 14, the Delhi Police solved the six-month-old murder case of Shraddha Walkar and arrested Aftab Poonawala for murdering her, and then chopping her into 35 small pieces. Aftab executed the murder on May 18 and stored her body parts in the refrigerator. He then disposed of the body pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest during the next 18 days.

The accused was arrested based on the complaint filed by Shraddha’s father on November 10. He stated in the complaint that the accused and the deceased had rented an apartment in Delhi and were staying in an unhealthy live-in relationship. He said that he had always opposed their relationship as Aftab used to physically assault Shraddha.

The girl, a resident of Palghar was adamant about continuing her relationship with accused Aftab and shifted to Delhi with him. Three days after they shifted to Delhi, they engaged in a quarrel and Aftab happened to kill Shraddha. He confessed his crime on November 14 and stated that they used to fight a lot. He said that he murdered Shraddha on May 18 as she was forcing him to get married to her. They also fought over who would manage the domestic household expenses.

The accused has been arrested and a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed) have been registered. Further investigations into the case are underway.