Facts and revelations of the poisonous relationship between Shraddha Walkar and Aftab Amin Poonawala and the horrific murder continue to emerge shocking the nation on a daily basis. On Friday, the Police revealed that Shraddha, who was strangled to death and chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aftab, was hospitalized in 2020 with severe back pain in Vasai, Maharashtra.

Shraddha was admitted to Ozone Multispeciality Hospital in Vasai on December 3, 2020, with acute pain in her back and spine. It is suspected that she was assaulted by Aftab, which prompted the back discomfort that necessitated her to be hospitalized. Shraddha’s medical reports and also her picture from 2020 are going viral over social media platforms.

The woman in the image can be seen having bruises on her face with an injury mark highlighted on her nose. The medical reports also reveal that she had been suffering from severe pain for 4 to 5 days before she was admitted to the hospital. Earlier, it was reported that Shraddha was in an abusive relationship with Aftab.

Aftab and Shraddha used to fight over petty issues and he had physically assaulted Shraddha several times in the past. After the murder, many of Shraddha’s friends came up and confirmed to the police that she was not happy with Aftab and wanted to desperately break her relationship with the accused.

Medical reports of Shraddha Walkar from 2020

“Once she contacted me on WhatsApp and asked me to rescue her from her residence. She said that if she stayed with him (Aaftab) that night, he would kill her,” one of her friends Laxman Nadar had said. Also on November 15, Shraddha’s friend Rajat Shukla recalled how Shraddha’s personality changed after she started living with Aftab.

“We use to study, do theatre and act together. Shraddha was very active and there was a lot of spark in her personality. However, as 2018 approached we started noticing a lot of changes in her personality. It is often expected that a person would change for the better, but in Shraddha’s case, she started withering. Probably this was the time when Aftab entered her life,” said Shraddha’s close friend.

He added that she was ‘living in hell’ and was frightened that her partner Aftab would ‘kill her.’ The couple’s neighbours and friends also reported that they used to fight frequently, and Walkar was afraid for her life. The Delhi Police later revealed that Aftab showed no remorse for murdering Shraddha. He murdered Shraddha on May 18 after they fought over managing household expenses.

Delhi Police gets permission for Narco test on Aftab Amin

The Delhi Police in the meanwhile has attained permission of conducting a narco test on the accused from a Delhi court. The court also extended Aftab’s police custody by five days. The Police will now take him to several locations in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for investigating the case further.

Aftab and Shraddha had been in a relationship since 2018 after they met on the dating platform Bumble. Notably, on this platform, men can’t approach women, only women can make the first move. Later they also joined a call centre job together in Mumbai. They decided to leave the city after Shraddha’s father disapproved of her relationship with Aftab.

The duo had issues in their relationship so they had decided to spend some quality time together. They first went to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and then shifted to a rented apartment in Delhi on May 15.

Shraddha Walkar murder case

On November 14, the Delhi Police solved the six-month-old murder case of Shraddha Walkar and arrested Aftab Poonawala for murdering her, and then chopping her into 35 small pieces. Aftab executed the murder on May 18 and stored her body parts in a refrigerator he had recently purchased. He then disposed of the body pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli forest during the next 18 days.

The accused was arrested based on the complaint filed by Shraddha’s father on November 10. He stated in the complaint that the accused and the deceased had rented an apartment in Delhi and were staying in an unhealthy live-in relationship. He said that he had always opposed their relationship as Aftab used to physically assault Shraddha. The disappearance of Shraddha came to light only after her friends noticed that her social media accounts have gone inactive. As her father was not happy with her relation with Aftab, she was not in touch with him. But she was in contact with her friends through social media.

After killing her, Aftab had kept her Instagram profile active for a month. But after he stopped that, her friends noticed it and informed her father. The father lodged a complaint with Mumbai police, and after finding out that she was in Delhi, Mumbai police transferred the case to Delhi police.

The girl, a resident of Palghar was adamant about continuing her relationship with accused Aftab and shifted to Delhi with him. Three days after they shifted to Delhi, they engaged in a quarrel and Aftab happened to kill Shraddha. He confessed his crime on November 14 and stated that they used to fight a lot. He said that he murdered Shraddha on May 18 as she was forcing him to get married to her.

The accused has been arrested and a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed) have been registered. Further investigations into the case are underway.