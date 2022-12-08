Thursday, December 8, 2022
Assembly elections 2022: Counting begins for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha polls

Latest updates on initial trends, results and who will form the government in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh

State Assembly elections results for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh - Live updates
23

Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh state assembly elections results counting has started. For the first time, the postal ballots and EVM counting will take place simultaneously. Earlier, counting would be concluded for votes received via ballot papers. Once the counting for ballot papers are concluded and numbers are announced the EVM counting would take place.

The voting for Himachal Pradesh state assembly took place in single phase on 12 November 2022 while Gujarat voted in two phases on 1 and 5 December 2022. Results for both the state assemblies will be declared today.

Please wait while the Live Blog loads below:

