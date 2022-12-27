BSF jawan beaten up to death for protesting against youth who uploaded his daughter’s video online

A Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was allegedly killed in Gujarat by family members of a boy, whom he accosted for allegedly uploading a video of his minor daughter online, police said.

The BSF personnel was identified as Melaji Vaghela (45). He died on the spot after he was allegedly attacked with sticks and sharp weapons reportedly by the youth’s family on December 24. The seven family members, including two women, have been arrested on charges of murder and rioting and sent to judicial custody

According to the FIR, Shailesh alias Sunil Jadav of Vanipura village of Nadiad tehsil had made a video of Vaghela’s daughter. It went viral a few days ago.

Vaghela along with his son and other family members went to Shailesh’s house to reprimand him over the alleged recording of the video of his daughter and posting online.

At the time Shailesh was not present at home but his family members were.

Seven people attacked the paramilitary force personnel and his family members with sharp weapons in which the BSF jawan died while his son Navdeep suffered a serious head injury. Navdeep is undergoing treatment at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Manjulaben, the wife of the deceased BSF jawan, lodged an FIR at the Chaklasi police station, and at present, a case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Vaghela was a Constable posted with the BSF 56 battalion.

