On 9th December 2022, Ibrahim Hooper from Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) took to his Twitter account to complain about ‘Hindutva’ and ‘Islamophobia’ in India after a Muslim mob beat up a Muslim couple. Hooper shared news from the Free Press Journal with a caption that suggested Muslims in India are under threat from Hindus.

The news was about a Muslim couple in Karnataka getting beaten by a mob for watching the Kannada blockbuster film Kantara. Ibrahim Hooper claimed in his tweet that Hindus beat this Muslim couple while in reality, it was a mob of Muslims that attacked this couple for watching Kantara.

Ibrahim Cooper wrote in his tweet, “A Muslim couple who had gone to watch the Kannada language film Kantara was assaulted by a mob, News18 reported. Islamophobia in India. Hindutva. BJP fails in India.” He also tagged the Twitter handles of Hindus for Human Rights and Indian American Muslim Council in his tweet. It is notable that Hindus for Human Rights and Indian American Muslim Council are known for their anti-India, anti-Hindu agenda, just like Council on American Islamic Relations.

While the news report shared by the National Communications Director of the CAIR did not mention specific information about the attackers, it is now well established that the mob of assaulters was that of Muslims.

Two young students, Mohammed Imtiyaz (20) and his 18-year-old girlfriend, both from the same community, were allegedly beaten in front of a movie theatre in Sullia, Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka, by a group of Muslim men. The young couple was there to watch the blockbuster ‘Kantara’.

Imtiyaz and his friend later filed a complaint with Sullia police, naming the perpetrators of the assault. Abdul Hameed, Ashraf, Sadique, Jabeer Jattipalla, and Siddique Borugudde have been named as the suspects. According to the complaint, they allegedly threatened the young couple with death, but Ibrahim Hooper conveniently picked the news to spread the lie that Hindus attacked the Muslim couple.

CAIR, IAMC, and Hindus for Human Rights are America-based Islamist outfits that keep peddling anti-Hindu and anti-India agendas through their activities. Recently, these outfits cried foul after a mobile billboard truck displayed images of the 26/11 terror attack in New Jersey. On the 14th anniversary of the dastardly attack on the Indian financial capital Mumbai, Indian Americans took out demonstrations outside the Pakistan Community center in New Jersey.

CAIR took offense at the display of the names of the LeT terrorists (referred to as ‘suspects’ in the article) and scenes from the deadly terror attack. CAIR called it a deliberate and well-coordinated move giving a message of hate.

CAIR and its anti-India propaganda

CAIR is an Islamist group that has spoken against India and Hindus on several occasions. It is noteworthy that CAIR has links with the terrorist organization Hamas. The organization has been vehemently pushing Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu propaganda in India. Previously, CAIR extended support for the extremely Hinduphobic ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva‘ conference.

In January 2022, CAIR launched Hinduphobic propaganda based on a report by alleged journalist Rana Ayyub. In a press release, CAIR demanded the movie theatres not to release Sooryavanshi, a Hindi movie. In the press release, CAIR alleged the movie spreads “disgusting and dangerous” anti-Muslim propaganda inspired by the fascist Hindutva movement.” The organization has also called for the release of 49-year-old Pakistani terrorist Aafia Siddiqui, who is currently serving 86 years in prison for attacking US Army and FBI personnel in Afghanistan.