According to reports, two young students, Mohammed Imtiyaz (20) and his 18-year-old girlfriend, both from the same community, were allegedly beaten in front of a movie theatre in Sullia, Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka, by a group of Muslim men. The young couple was there to watch the blockbuster ‘Kantara’.

Imtiyaz and his friend later filed a complaint with Sullia police, naming the perpetrators of the assault. Abdul Hameed, Ashraf, Sadique, Jabeer Jattipalla, and Siddique Borugudde have been named as the suspects. According to the complaint, they allegedly threatened them with death.

According to a police official, “A complaint has been registered over the incident in the Sullia police station and investigation is on.” According to authorities, it is unclear if the duo was attacked on the theatre grounds because they were suspected of having a relationship or for any other reason.

Some media reports have called it an incident of ‘moral policing’.

Mohammed Imtiyaz, 20, a resident of BMooda village near BC Road, said in a complaint sent to the police through email on Thursday that he was assaulted as he and his friend, an 18-year-old Muslim female from Sullia, were waiting to see the movie “Kantara” at Santosh Cinema Theatre.

According to the police, Imtiyaz and his companion arrived at the theatre at approximately 10:20 AM. They were conversing with one another in the theatre’s parking lot because the show started at 11 AM. When a group of 5–10 individuals noticed Imtiyaz speaking to the girl, they drew near to them. The complainant and the girl sped away out of terror and avoided the crowd.

But, Imtiyaz and his partner were stopped by accused Abdul Hameed, Ashraf, Sadiq, Jabir Jattipalla, and Siddique Borugudde in the group. The accused used hostile language and questioned the two for standing together. Later, the accused attacked and threatened to murder Imtiyaz. Meanwhile, a mass on the theatre premises interfered and stopped the accused from attacking Imtiyaz, according to police.

Following this, Imtiyaz and his companion left and subsequently discussed the situation with their parents. Imtiyaz filed a complaint with the police through email on Thursday, requesting action against the accused, who harassed and intimidated him.