On Monday, December 26, Congress scion Rahul Gandhi shocked everyone by walking around Delhi in a t-shirt. Delhi is experiencing a severe cold wave right now with temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Celsius. While several news organisations were left seriously impressed by Rahul Gandhi’s thermodynamic system, Congress workers were apparently more impressed than most.

Long-time Congress loyalist Salman Khurshid was so impressed by Rahul Gandhi’s act of wearing a t-shirt that he called Rahul Gandhi superhuman for wearing one during Delhi winters.

Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in cold & wearing jackets, he is going out in T-Shirts (for his Bharat Jodo yatra). He is like a yogi doing his ‘tapasya’ with focus: Congress leader Salman Khurshid pic.twitter.com/1wrE0hgBiA — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

Salman Khurshid said that while they are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he (Rahul Gandhi) is going out in T-Shirts for his Bharat Jodo Yatra. Khurshid added that Rahul Gandhi is like a Yogi doing a tapasya since he wore a t-shirt.

Not satisfied with the comparison of Rahul Gandhi to superhumans, Khurshid went forward and compared him to Lord Ram. The Laal Singh Chaddha run of Rahul Gandhi largely skipped Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, and the state with the highest number of Lok Sabha seats, and Khurshid had an excuse ready for it.

Lord Ram’s ‘khadau’ goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes the ‘khadau’ and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the ‘khadau’ in UP. Now that ‘khadau’ has reached UP, Ram ji (Rahul Gandhi) will also come: Congress leader Salman Khurshid pic.twitter.com/vuAQmsvQYG — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

Comparing Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram, Khurshid said, “Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes the ‘khadau’ and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the ‘khadau’ in UP.”

Further, Khurshid said that now that they have taken his ‘khadau’ to Uttar Pradesh, Ram Ji (Rahul Gandhi) will also come. It is notable that Rahul Gandhi used to contest elections only from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh till 2019, when, sensing defeat at the hands of Smriti Irani, he decided to contest from Wayanad in Kerala as well.

Khurshid was not the only congress worker to sing praises of Rahul Gandhi for wearing a t-shirt, Chairperson of Social Media and Digital Platforms for Congress in Maharajganj, Supriya Shrinate, also sang Rahul Gandhi’s praises for wearing a t-shirt and compared him to a ‘tapasvi’.

6 डिग्री में कोई सिर्फ़ टी शर्ट में कैसे रह सकता है?



इस कदर का आत्म नियंत्रण, आत्मबल तपस्वियों का ही होता है. — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) December 26, 2022

Supriya Shrinate had earlier taken to Twitter to show a picture of a shoe to ‘prove’ that another Congress leader did not bow down to tie Rahul Gandhi’s shoelace because his shoes do not even have laces.

It is yet to be seen how many Indians vote for Rahul Gandhi for wearing a t-shirt, but reactions from Congress members suggest that they think they have stumbled upon a winning formula with this t-shirt.