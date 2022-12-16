On Thursday (December 15), the Indian Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, treated a Pakistani journalist to some brutal reality check for trying to blame India for terrorism in South Asia. He made the remarks while addressing the media at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“India and Pakistan have been accusing each other of terrorism…My question is: How long South Asia will see this terrorism disseminated from New Delhi, Kabul, and Pakistan? How long they are going to be at war?”, the Pakistani journalist was heard asking Dr Jaishankar.

He also raked up the ‘Kashmir issue’ and asked, “How about UN Security resolutions on Kashmir? Does India abide by it?” S Jaishankar promptly responded, “You are asking the wrong minister when you say how long we will do this…”

Pakistan reporter: How long South Asia will see terrorism from New Delhi, Kabul, Pakistan, how long they will be at war



India’s EAM Jaishankar: You are asking the wrong minister..It is the minister of Pakistan who will tell you how long Pak intends to practice terrorism



“It is the ministers of Pakistan who will tell you how long Pakistan intends to practice terrorism…At the end of the day, the world is not stupid. The world is not forgetful and the world does increasingly call out countries and organisations which indulge in terrorism,” he emphasised.

The Indian External Affairs Minister added, “And by taking the debate elsewhere, you are not going to hide it. You are not going to confuse anyone, anymore. People have figured it out. My advice is, please clean up your act. Please try to be a good neighbour.”

“Please try and contribute to what the rest of the world is trying to do today, which is economic growth, progress, and development. So, I hope through your channel that message goes through,” he reiterated.

S Jaishankar slammed Pakistan in the United Nations

Without naming any country, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had earlier slammed the neighbouring state after Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari unceremoniously raked up the issue of Kashmir during a UN gathering in New York to discuss the issue of multilateralism.

Speaking in his national capacity, Jaishankar said the credibility of the UN depends on its effective response to the key challenges of our time be it pandemic, climate change, conflicts or terrorism.

He continued saying, “while searching for solutions, our discourse must never accept the normalisation of such threats. The question of justifying what the world regards as unacceptable should not even arise.”

“That certainly applies to state sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Nor can hosting Osama Bin Laden and attacking a neighbouring Parliament serve as credentials to sermonize before this council,” he said in an apparent reference to Pakistan.