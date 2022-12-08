Muslim constituents in Ahmedabad’s Jamalpur constituency, a Muslim-majority constituency, took to the streets to celebrate the loss of AIMIM candidate Sabir Kabirwala in the recently concluded Gujarat elections. They danced on the posters of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi after Congress’ Imran Khedawala won the election from the Ahmedabad neighbourhood.

Videos from the Jamalpur constituency showed a large number of locals, predominantly Muslims, dancing on the posters of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi after the election results.

It is worth noting that Jamalpur is the same constituency where AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had urged Muslim residents to throw their weight behind his party’s candidate in the Gujarat assembly elections.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), headed by MP Asaduddin Owaisi, had fielded candidates across 14 seats in the assembly elections. Of these, 12 candidates were Muslims.

But, the people rejected his pleas and voted in favour of Congress and BJP candidates. Congress’ Imran Khedawala polled a 46 per cent vote share, emerging victorious in Jamalpur, followed by BJP’s Bhushan Bhatt, who bagged a 35 per cent vote share. Sabir Kabirwala from AIMIM came a distant third as he failed in dazzling voters and polled just over 12 per cent.

Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh state assembly election results counting started early this morning, giving BJP a historical mandate in Gujarat as it is currently leading in over 157 seats, including winning 93 as per the official ECI website. In 1985, Congress’ Madhavsinh Solanki led the party to victory with 149 seats, one of the biggest victories seen in Gujarat state elections.