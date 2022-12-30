The Pakistani film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, which was scheduled to hit the screens in India on Friday (December 30), has now been postponed indefinitely, reported Press Trust of India (PTI).

Citing an INOX official, PTI reported that no new dates had been announced for the release of the Pakistani film in India. “We have been informed by the distributors that the release of the film has been postponed,” the official told the news agency.

“We were told this two-three days ago. No further date has been shared with us,” the INOX official further shared.

The film is based on a 1979 Pakistani cult classic titled, ‘Maula Jatt.’ The remake features actor Fawad Khan as the hero ‘Maula Jatt’ who fights his nemesis and finest warrior in Punjab by the name of Noori Natt (played by Hamza Ali Abbassi).

After it was announced that the Pakistani film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ will be released in India, it triggered massive outrage, as Pakistan continues to sponsor terrorism in India. Netizens had demanded a ban on the release of the movie in India. Moreover, the movie had also courted controversy for starting actor Hamza Ali Abbassi, known for his admiration of 26/11 terror mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

The Indian rights of the Pakistani film, which has grossed over $10 million worldwide, have been bought by Zee Studio. Recently PVR Cinemas announced that the movie will be released on 30 December. The movie was to be released in Punjab and Delhi where there Punjabi speaking people. But now the movie has been pulled down from cinemas.

It has been speculated that the release of the movie has been stalled due to protests and resistance from certain sections. “Zee Studios had acquired the rights of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ as they were expecting the film to do well. But because of the resistance from certain sections, the decision was made to not release the movie,” an industry insider told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has taken credit for stalling the release of the movie. MNS cinema wing’s president Ameya Khopkar said, ‘After the warning given by MNS, the screening of Pakistani film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ has now been completely cancelled. Not only in the state but also anywhere in the country, this film will not be released anymore.’

‘If anyone has feelings of love for Pakistani artists, then this one warning is enough for them,’ Khopkar added, congratulating his party workers ‘for the victory of MNS movement’.

Hamza Ali Abbasi and his support for Hafiz Saeed, 2-Nation Theory

OpIndia had reported on December 23 that Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, who plays a crucial role in the movie, has been unabashed in his vocal support for the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed.

The movie features actor Fawad Khan as the hero ‘Maula Jatt’ who fights his nemesis and finest warrior in Punjab by the name of Noori Natt. This character of Noori Natt is played by Hamza Ali Abbasi, who is known for being a terrorist sympathiser and an active proponent of the divisive ‘Two Nation theory.’

While responding to a tweet by Donald Trump in 2019, the actor claimed, “You unbelievable idiot! Hafiz Saeed publicly condemned the Mumbai attacks in an interview I conducted.”

Following the arrest of Hafiz Saeed by Pakistani law enforcement authorities in July 2019, Hamza Ali Abbasi extended his support to the terrorist and absolved him of any wrongdoing. He also applauded the extremists who came out in support of the 26/11 mastermind.

This will upset sum ppl but i must say wht i see as truth! I have know this man for yrs, i am quite familiar with their literature & the mindset of his followers…. HAFIZ SAEED IS NOT A TERRORIST! His only fault? He speaks for & rallies the youth for Kashmir! #IsupportHafizSaeed pic.twitter.com/IBBH7lY9kf — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) July 18, 2019

“Hafiz Saeed is not a terrorist! His only fault? He speaks for & rallies the youth for Kashmir!” the Pakistani actor claimed in a 2019 tweet, despite being sanctioned by the United Nations a decade earlier.

In one instance, the Pakistani actor went on to claim that Hafiz Saeed had done great work for non-Muslims of Pakistan and that he bore no ill will against India or Indians.

The brainwashed Pakistani actor has been a long-proponent of the divisive ‘Two Nation Theory’, which claims that ‘Hindus’ and ‘Muslims’ are not just two religious communities but nations in themselves (and cannot coexist).

On 14th August 1947, we got Pakistan bcz Jinnah sahab argued tht Muslims of SubContinent are in danger of being oppressed by the Hindu majority… and once more history proved him right bcz of Citizenship Amndmnt Act by Modi/RSS/BJP Hindutva raj, I thank Allah for PAKISTAN. 🇵🇰❤️ — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) December 18, 2019

Under the pretext of criticising the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he unleashed his bigotry on Twitter. “On 14th August 1947, we got Pakistan because Jinnah Sahab argued that Muslims of the sub-continent are in danger of being oppressed by the Hindu majority,” he had claimed.

“…And once more history proved him right because of Citizenship Amendment Act by Modi/RSS/BJP Hindutva raj, I thank Allah for PAKISTAN,” Hamza Ali Abbasi had remarked.