Know about Pakistani actor whose film 'Maula Jatt' is to be released in India

A Pakistani film titled, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ is slated to be released in India on December 30 this year. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Punjabi language film will initially be released in Delhi-NCR and Punjab, followed by the rest of the country.

The development comes amidst continued tensions between the two countries. The film is based on a 1979 Pakistani cult classic titled, ‘Maula Jatt.’ The remake features actor Fawad Khan as the hero ‘Maula Jatt’ who fights his nemesis and finest warrior in Punjab by the name of Noori Natt.

Interestingly, the character of Noori Natt is played by an actor named Hamza Ali Abbasi, who is known for being a terrorist sympathiser and an active proponent of the divisive ‘Two Nation theory.’

Hamza Ali Abbasi has been unabashed in his vocal support for the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed. Despite being well aware that Saeed engineered the deadly terror attack which left 166 people dead, Abbasi was seen giving a clean chit to the terrorist.

While responding to a tweet by Donald Trump, the actor claimed, “You unbelievable idiot! Hafiz Saeed publicly condemned the Mumbai attacks in an interview i conducted.”

U unbelievable idiot! Hafiz Saeed publicly condemned the Mumbai attacks in an interview i conducted! His words “I condemn Mumbai attacks! My disagreement is with Indian Govt/Military in Kashmir! I have nothing against Indn ppl, they are human beings and all human life is sacred” https://t.co/kFWDZF5S14 — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) July 18, 2019

Following the arrest of Hafiz Saeed by Pakistani law enforcement authorities in July 2019, Hamza Ali Abbasi extended his support to the terrorist and absolved him of any wrongdoing. He also applauded the extremists who came out in support of the 26/11 mastermind.

#IsupportHafizSaeed Allah ka shukkar! Gr8 to see such support for Hafiz Saab! Again, i undrstnd the pressure on PakGovt but i m not the Govt & i am free to say wht i see as truth! Use ur own research to determine who ur frnds/enemies r rather than blindly following what USA says! — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) July 19, 2019

“Hafiz Saeed is not a terrorist! His only fault? He speaks for & rallies the youth for Kashmir!” the Pakistani actor claimed in a 2019 tweet, despite being sanctioned by the United Nations a decade earlier.

This will upset sum ppl but i must say wht i see as truth! I have know this man for yrs, i am quite familiar with their literature & the mindset of his followers…. HAFIZ SAEED IS NOT A TERRORIST! His only fault? He speaks for & rallies the youth for Kashmir! #IsupportHafizSaeed pic.twitter.com/IBBH7lY9kf — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) July 18, 2019

In 2017, the actor playing the role of Noori Natt in ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ even challenged a Twitter user to show him an example where Hafiz Saeed is espousing terrorism or hatred.

Can u find anything where Hafiz Saeed has preached hatred or terrorism!!? — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) September 17, 2017

Once, Hamza Ali Abbasi was confronted with a video of Hafiz Saeed peddling hate against the Ahmadi sect of Pakistan. At that time, the actor had justified, “My brother, i know abt our national sentiment towards the Ahmadi or “Qadiyani” issue.”

“It’s a very complicated issue and not like other religious minorities. It needs to be treated separately if we r to ever bring each other closer,” he had tried shielding the 26/11 mastermind.

My brother, i know abt our national sentiment towards the Ahmadi or “Qadiyani” issue. It’s a very complicated issue and not like other religious minorities. It needs to be treated separately if we r to ever bring each other closer. — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) July 19, 2019

In one instance, the Pakistani actor went on to claim that Hafiz Saeed had done great work for non-Muslims of Pakistan and that he bore no ill will against India or Indians. “He only hates & speaks against Indian Govt’s atrocities in (Indian Occupied) Kashmir,” Abbasi said.

Hafiz Saeed doesn’t hate India or Indians. He only hates & speaks against Indian Govt’s atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir. https://t.co/64xTlbyVzC — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) September 17, 2017

Citing an Indian Express report, Abbasi also tried to pass off Hafiz Saeed as a ‘secular-minded’ individual. “It’s the duty of Muslims to protect their Hindu bretheren” – Hafiz Saeed,” he had tweeted.

“Its the duty of Muslims to protect their Hindu bretheren” – Hafiz Saeed. https://t.co/JAd8xdk5db — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) July 28, 2016

Opindia has reported in detail about atrocities, which are regularly committed against the Hindu minority in Pakistan by Islamists.

Pakistani actor on Kashmir and Hindus

The brainwashed Pakistani actor has been a long-proponent of the divisive ‘Two Nation Theory’, which claims that ‘Hindus’ and ‘Muslims’ are not just two religious communities but nations in themselves (and cannot coexist).

Under the pretext of criticising the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he unleashed his bigotry on Twitter. “On 14th August 1947, we got Pakistan because Jinnah Sahab argued that Muslims of the sub-continent are in danger of being oppressed by the Hindu majority,” he had claimed.

“…And once more history proved him right because of Citizenship Amendment Act by Modi/RSS/BJP Hindutva raj, I thank Allah for PAKISTAN,” Hamza Ali Abbasi remarked.

On 14th August 1947, we got Pakistan bcz Jinnah sahab argued tht Muslims of SubContinent are in danger of being oppressed by the Hindu majority… and once more history proved him right bcz of Citizenship Amndmnt Act by Modi/RSS/BJP Hindutva raj, I thank Allah for PAKISTAN. 🇵🇰❤️ — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) December 18, 2019

Guess who predicted that no matter what constitutional guarantees moderate Hindus give, Hindu extremists will eventually betray Muslims in India? Yup, Allama Iqbal & Quaid e Azam. Thank Allah for Pakistan & keep struggling for Kashmir, it’s our duty,” he demonised the Hindu community in another tweet.

Guess who predicted tht no matter wht constitutional guarantees moderate Hindus give, Hindu EXTREMISTS will eventually betray Muslims in India? Yup, Allama Iqbal & Quaid e Azam. Thank Allah for Pakistan & keep struggling for KASHMIR, its our duty 🇵🇰https://t.co/Jf8dZwOCmF — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) August 20, 2019

Hamza Ali Abbasi was also seen endorsing the views of Syed Ali Geelani and peddling mass hysteria about a supposed ‘genocide’ in Kashmir.

It must be mentioned Geelani was a key hardliner separatist leader in Kashmir, who had played a major role in the increase in separatist activists in the region. He was slapped with sedition charges in 2010 for his anti-India activities.

#OperationKashmir This is VERY SERIOUS. Plz let us all put all our differences aside & as Muslims/Humans/Pakistanis raise the loudest voice for Kashmir. Massive new forces deployed, ppl being forcefully evacuated! RSS/BJP extremist Govt is preparing for a genocide in Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/rmsYpFPIov — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) August 3, 2019

Nothing is Haram as long as it suits ‘hypocrite’ Hamza Ali Abbasi

Besides advocating for terrorist Hafiz Saeed on social media and propagating the ‘ideals’ of the bigoted ‘Two Nation theory’, Hamza Ali Abbasi also unleashes the inner ‘Maulvi (cleric)’ in him from time to time.

He had declared items songs as ‘Haram’ and even ‘quit‘ showbiz to get close to Allah. Later, he backtracked on his claims and vowed to make Islamic movies.

When the netizens called out his double speak, he went on to re-interpret Islamic restrictions on music and acting and claimed that they are in fact not ‘entirely Haram.’

I have refrained myself from acting in movies with item numbers. I backed out of JPNA 2 for this reason. Trying to practice what i believe in 🙂 — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) November 21, 2018

“I have refrained myself from acting in movies with item numbers. I backed out of JPNA 2 for this reason. Trying to practice what i believe in,” he had claimed in November 2018. A year later, he took to Twitter to claim that he ‘left acting’ altogether and chose religious activism as the purpose of his life.

Look at some of the comments on this post. This is why i left acting & chose Religious activism as my purpose in life. Allah aur Rasool SAW ki tarraf mehaz jazbaat se maghloob ho ke jhoot mansoob kerna aur ilmi baat sun ne ke liye tayyar na hona, Allah ke haan badtareen jurm hai. https://t.co/CUKWWTzjVz — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) December 21, 2019

By January 2020, Hamza Ali Abbasi had started backtracking on his claims. He had declared that ‘acting’ was not entirely Haram and that he was planning to make dramas and documentaries to spread the message of Islam.

Plz convey this msg to Brother Eng. M. Ali Mirza to make these corrections 😊 1) I dont belong from the Shia Sect. I m Sunni. 2) I left acting to give all my time to Deen & not bcz its entirely HARAAM, infact i plan to make films, dramas, documntrs etc to convey the msg of Deen. https://t.co/CJGDns5sgG — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) January 31, 2020

A month later, he deviated a bit more from his ‘claims’ about bidding goodbye to the showbiz industry. “I just took a long break from acting to give more time to religion & Insha Allah will make & maybe act in projects made within boundaries Allah has set for us,” Hamza Ali Abbasi claimed in February that year.

Thankyou❤. As i said in my video, i haven’t quit acting bcz i dont see it any whr in Islam as being haraam in itself. I just took a long break from acting to give more time to religion & insha Allah will make & maybe act in projects made within boundaries Allah has set for us. — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) February 29, 2020

In May last year, he made it clear that he was back in the ‘Haram’ film industry again. “I have literally dedicated my life to acting on and telling others abt the message Allah gave us through Muhammad Rasool Allah S.A.W. Anyways, remember what Allah has said abt Slander in Quran. Peace brother,” he tweeted.

And Hamza Ali Abbasi is now back with the movie, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, which interestingly has nothing to do with Islam.

I have literally dedicated my life to acting on and telling others abt the message Allah gave us through Muhammad Rasool Allah S.A.W. Anyways, remember what Allah has said abt Slander in Quran. Peace brother❤️ — Hamza Ali Abbasi (@iamhamzaabbasi) May 1, 2021

Recently, he even courted controversy for suggesting that music is not ‘entirely Haram‘ so as to suggest that there is no religious conflict between his acting profession and his Faith.

Indians are now left with a clear choice to decide whether they want to monetarily support a movie, whose actor is a staunch supporter of terrorist Hafiz Saeed and a proponent of the ‘Two Nation Theory.’