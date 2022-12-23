Friday, December 23, 2022
Terror sympathiser, hypocrite, ‘Two Nation theory’ advocate: Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi whose film, Maula Jatt, is slated for India release

"Hafiz Saeed is not a terrorist! His only fault? He speaks for & rallies the youth for Kashmir!" the Pakistani actor claimed in a 2019 tweet, despite being sanctioned by the United Nations a decade earlier.

Dibakar Dutta
Know about Pakistani actor whose film 'Maula Jatt' is to be released in India
Hamza Ali Abbasi (left), Poster of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'
75

A Pakistani film titled, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ is slated to be released in India on December 30 this year. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Punjabi language film will initially be released in Delhi-NCR and Punjab, followed by the rest of the country.

The development comes amidst continued tensions between the two countries. The film is based on a 1979 Pakistani cult classic titled, ‘Maula Jatt.’ The remake features actor Fawad Khan as the hero ‘Maula Jatt’ who fights his nemesis and finest warrior in Punjab by the name of Noori Natt.

Interestingly, the character of Noori Natt is played by an actor named Hamza Ali Abbasi, who is known for being a terrorist sympathiser and an active proponent of the divisive ‘Two Nation theory.’

Hamza Ali Abbasi has been unabashed in his vocal support for the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind, Hafiz Saeed. Despite being well aware that Saeed engineered the deadly terror attack which left 166 people dead, Abbasi was seen giving a clean chit to the terrorist.

While responding to a tweet by Donald Trump, the actor claimed, “You unbelievable idiot! Hafiz Saeed publicly condemned the Mumbai attacks in an interview i conducted.”

Following the arrest of Hafiz Saeed by Pakistani law enforcement authorities in July 2019, Hamza Ali Abbasi extended his support to the terrorist and absolved him of any wrongdoing. He also applauded the extremists who came out in support of the 26/11 mastermind.

“Hafiz Saeed is not a terrorist! His only fault? He speaks for & rallies the youth for Kashmir!” the Pakistani actor claimed in a 2019 tweet, despite being sanctioned by the United Nations a decade earlier.

In 2017, the actor playing the role of Noori Natt in ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ even challenged a Twitter user to show him an example where Hafiz Saeed is espousing terrorism or hatred.

Once, Hamza Ali Abbasi was confronted with a video of Hafiz Saeed peddling hate against the Ahmadi sect of Pakistan. At that time, the actor had justified, “My brother, i know abt our national sentiment towards the Ahmadi or “Qadiyani” issue.”

“It’s a very complicated issue and not like other religious minorities. It needs to be treated separately if we r to ever bring each other closer,” he had tried shielding the 26/11 mastermind.

In one instance, the Pakistani actor went on to claim that Hafiz Saeed had done great work for non-Muslims of Pakistan and that he bore no ill will against India or Indians. “He only hates & speaks against Indian Govt’s atrocities in (Indian Occupied) Kashmir,” Abbasi said.

Citing an Indian Express report, Abbasi also tried to pass off Hafiz Saeed as a ‘secular-minded’ individual. “It’s the duty of Muslims to protect their Hindu bretheren” – Hafiz Saeed,” he had tweeted.

Opindia has reported in detail about atrocities, which are regularly committed against the Hindu minority in Pakistan by Islamists.

Pakistani actor on Kashmir and Hindus

The brainwashed Pakistani actor has been a long-proponent of the divisive ‘Two Nation Theory’, which claims that ‘Hindus’ and ‘Muslims’ are not just two religious communities but nations in themselves (and cannot coexist).

Under the pretext of criticising the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he unleashed his bigotry on Twitter. “On 14th August 1947, we got Pakistan because Jinnah Sahab argued that Muslims of the sub-continent are in danger of being oppressed by the Hindu majority,” he had claimed.

“…And once more history proved him right because of Citizenship Amendment Act by Modi/RSS/BJP Hindutva raj, I thank Allah for PAKISTAN,” Hamza Ali Abbasi remarked.

Guess who predicted that no matter what constitutional guarantees moderate Hindus give, Hindu extremists will eventually betray Muslims in India? Yup, Allama Iqbal & Quaid e Azam. Thank Allah for Pakistan & keep struggling for Kashmir, it’s our duty,” he demonised the Hindu community in another tweet.

Hamza Ali Abbasi was also seen endorsing the views of Syed Ali Geelani and peddling mass hysteria about a supposed ‘genocide’ in Kashmir.

It must be mentioned Geelani was a key hardliner separatist leader in Kashmir, who had played a major role in the increase in separatist activists in the region. He was slapped with sedition charges in 2010 for his anti-India activities.

Nothing is Haram as long as it suits ‘hypocrite’ Hamza Ali Abbasi

Besides advocating for terrorist Hafiz Saeed on social media and propagating the ‘ideals’ of the bigoted ‘Two Nation theory’, Hamza Ali Abbasi also unleashes the inner ‘Maulvi (cleric)’ in him from time to time.

He had declared items songs as ‘Haram’ and even ‘quit‘ showbiz to get close to Allah. Later, he backtracked on his claims and vowed to make Islamic movies.

When the netizens called out his double speak, he went on to re-interpret Islamic restrictions on music and acting and claimed that they are in fact not ‘entirely Haram.’

“I have refrained myself from acting in movies with item numbers. I backed out of JPNA 2 for this reason. Trying to practice what i believe in,” he had claimed in November 2018. A year later, he took to Twitter to claim that he ‘left acting’ altogether and chose religious activism as the purpose of his life.

By January 2020, Hamza Ali Abbasi had started backtracking on his claims. He had declared that ‘acting’ was not entirely Haram and that he was planning to make dramas and documentaries to spread the message of Islam.

A month later, he deviated a bit more from his ‘claims’ about bidding goodbye to the showbiz industry. “I just took a long break from acting to give more time to religion & Insha Allah will make & maybe act in projects made within boundaries Allah has set for us,” Hamza Ali Abbasi claimed in February that year.

In May last year, he made it clear that he was back in the ‘Haram’ film industry again. “I have literally dedicated my life to acting on and telling others abt the message Allah gave us through Muhammad Rasool Allah S.A.W. Anyways, remember what Allah has said abt Slander in Quran. Peace brother,” he tweeted.

And Hamza Ali Abbasi is now back with the movie, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, which interestingly has nothing to do with Islam.

Recently, he even courted controversy for suggesting that music is not ‘entirely Haram‘ so as to suggest that there is no religious conflict between his acting profession and his Faith.

Indians are now left with a clear choice to decide whether they want to monetarily support a movie, whose actor is a staunch supporter of terrorist Hafiz Saeed and a proponent of the ‘Two Nation Theory.’

Dibakar Dutta
Dibakar Dutta
Fascinated by Indian politics. Sub Editor @Opindia

