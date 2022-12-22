While the world is celebrating the holiday season ahead of Christmas and New Year’s day, a top clerical body in Indonesia directed the Muslim community to avoid greeting others with ‘Merry Christmas’. “It’s still up for debate whether it’s halal or haram, so better steer clear of it, don’t say Merry Christmas,” Islamic cleric Ma’ruf Amin said on Wednesday.

According to the reports, the cleric, who is also the chairperson of the Islamic body in Indonesia, said that Muslims can wish ‘Happy New Year’ while they should avoid wishing ‘Merry Christmas’ to others. The Council also said that it is ‘haram’ (means prohibited) for Muslims to attend Christmas parties or celebrations. “The MUI has issued an edict forbidding Muslims from attending such rituals because they are religious in nature. It would be haram for any Muslim to take part,” Ma’ruf added.

Islamic Clerics quote Quran to say wishing ‘Merry Christmas’ is a sin

Meanwhile, another report published by The Islamic Information ahead of Christmas shared that it is ‘haram’ to celebrate any non-Muslim festival including Christmas in Islam. Christians commemorate the birth of Jesus (son of god). Christmas celebrations are under the purview of shirk (sin). The report said it is one of the most punishable offenses in Islam.

The report also quoted verses from the Quran that seemingly prohibit the celebration of Christmas. “O people of the book! Do not go to extremes regarding your faith; say nothing about Allah except the Truth. The Messiah, Jesus, son of Mary, was no more than a messenger of Allah and the fulfillment of His words through Mary and a spirit created by a command from Him. Allah is only One God. Glory be to him. He is far above having a son!” the quote from Quran reads.

Zimbabwean Islamic scholar Mufti Menk asked Muslims to wish ‘Wa Alaikum as-salam’ in response to a ‘Merry Christmas’ wish

Earlier, Zimbabwean Islamic scholar Mufti Menk had stated that Muslims need not forcefully wish Merry Christmas and instead should say “Wa Alaikum as-salam” if someone wishes them Merry Christmas.

In the video that was published 5 years ago, the scholar could also be seen slamming the media persons for portraying the Islam community in a ‘wrong’ manner and said that ‘not wishing Merry Christmas doesn’t mean Muslims insult the Christians.’

Saudi cleric Assim Alhakeem said wishing ‘Merry Christmas’ is haram

There reportedly have been many incidents in the past when several Islamic clerics and scholars from all over the world have directed the Muslim community to not celebrate Christmas and avoid wishing ‘Merry Christmas.’ In 2018, a Saudi cleric named Assim Alhakeem said on Twitter that wishing someone Merry Christmas was prohibited in Islam. “Saying Merry Christmas means that you acknowledge that Allah has a begotten son! No Muslim would do that,” Alhakeem tweeted.

In a subsequent tweet, the cleric clarified that his viewpoint on the issue was not intended to promote enmity or to prohibit cohabitation. “However, not congratulating them doesn’t mean we are showing hatred or being hostile or refusing to coexist! It is simply following our religion while they follow theirs! We respect their right and they must – as well – respect our right,” he wrote.

Muslim cleric Sheikh Younus Kathrada from British Columbia said, ‘wishing Merry Christmas is sin graver than murder’

A Muslim cleric from British Columbia was quoted by a media report saying that those Muslims who wish Christians “Merry Christmas” are guilty of sins graver than murder. Sheikh Younus Kathrada, in 2018, delivered a speech in British Columbia where he said, “There are those who will say to them “Merry Christmas” – what are you congratulating them on? Are these congratulations on the birth of your Lord? Is that acceptable to a Muslim? Are you now approving of their beliefs? By saying that you are approving of it.”

“If a person were to commit every major sin – committing adultery, dealing with interest, lying, murder… If a person were to do all of those major sins, they are nothing compared to the sin of congratulating and greeting the non-Muslims on their false festivals,” he added.

Islamic scholar Shamsudheen Fareed from Kerala called Christmas ‘unIslamic’

Then an Islamic cleric from Kerala, Shamsudheen Fareed, sparked a controversy in 2016 as he called Christmas and Onam unIslamic festivals since they have ‘elements of polytheism’. He also ordered the Muslims to stay away from the celebrations during Christmas. As per the reports, Fareed is the unofficial spokesperson of an Islamic organization in Kerala which is responsible for spreading radicalism amongst the Kerala youth.

‘It is 100% wrong to wish Merry Christmas’: Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik

Absconding radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, in a video published in April 2019, had said that it was 100% wrong for Muslims to wish Merry Christmas. “To reach your goals, you cannot use wrong means brother. What is Haram to them is also Haram to you. When you are wishing Merry Christmas to them, you are agreeing that he is the son of God and that is Shirk (sin). Because they believe that Jesus Christ is the son of God. Irrespective of whether they are practicing Christians or not, they celebrate the day because of His birthday,” Naik emphasised.

“If you don’t know what Christmas stands for and happen to wish someone, Allah may forgive you. If you drink alcohol, mistaking it for Pepsi, Allah may forgive you. But if you are doing it to build a relationship after knowing what Christmas stands for, you are building your place in Jahannam (Hell),” he added.

Over the years, Islamic clerics and scholars have commented on the Christian festival calling it ‘haram’, and directed the Muslims not to wish ‘Merry Christmas’ to others. Notably, having a Christmas tree is also prohibited for Muslims since celebrating Christmas is haram in Islam.