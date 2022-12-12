On December 11, a Police official said in a statement that a complaint had been filed against social media influencer and actor Urfi Javed for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts on social media and public places. Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh filed the complaint at Andheri Police Station against the actor. As per the police official, the complaint was filed on Friday, December 9.

On December 8, Adv Khan published multiple tweets questioning why no action was taken against her by the police. He wrote, “What actor Urfi Javed is doing in public is not obscene as per section 294 of IPC, then what is? When action against such similar act can be taken again Actor Ranveer Singh then why not her? Mumbai Police Is it not the moral duty of us to file report against such illicit acts?”

Khan is also representing one of the accused Munmun Dhamecha in the Mumbai drug case in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was also booked as an accused.

Uorfi’s spat with author Chetan Bhagat

Uorfi recently got into a controversy after author Chetan Bhagat mentioned her at a literary festival. Bhagat called her a distraction for the young boys. In a series of Instagram stories, Uorfi lashed out at Bhagat for his remarks and shared his leaked chats from a few years ago that went viral during the MeToo campaign.

The remarks passed by the author did not garner many headlines or attract a reaction from Uorfi. However, following an op-ed in Firstpost where the author called out Bhagat for the remarks that were published on November 25, had got the attention of the actress. In a series of stories, Uorfi lashed out at Bhagat.

She also uploaded a video on her Instagram stories where she said, “I do not understand the need of mentioning my name at a literature festival. I am not an author. Also, you said youth is getting distracted by watching my photos. Leave that aside. First, tell me why you, who is double the age of youth, were sending messages to girls half of your age? Was that not distracting? Were your marriage and your children not getting affected by it?”

In a tweet quoting Firstpost, Bhagat alleged his statement was taken out of context by Firstpost. He said, “I told guys to focus on fitness and their career and not waste their time on Instagram. Apparently, that’s not ok! So they cut my statement, said it out of context, the headline with adding things I never said and do a click-bait piece with ageism thrown in too. Of course.”

Uorfi attracted fans and critics equally for her fashion sense

Though her fashion choices might not go well with many, Uorfi is among the popular social media influencers among the youth. She started making headlines ever since she appeared on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Currently, she is one of the participants in ‘Splitsvilla X4’ hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani. Leone, who is herself famous for bold avatars and her controversial past, praised Uorfi for her fashion sense. In one of the episodes, she said, “Uorfi, your outfit is amazing and absolutely perfect as beachwear. I love your choice of outfits, and this looks fab.” Taking the compliment boldly, Uorfi replied, “I am known for my unique dress sense. You can compete with me, but you can’t compete with my outfit, as it is always out of anyone’s imagination.”

Notably, as per Google Trends, Uorfi is more popular than actresses like Taapse Pannu, Richa Chaddha and Swara Bhaskar.