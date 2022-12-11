On 8th December 2022, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) directed chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories to conduct a detailed inquiry into madarsas admitting non-Muslim children. The commission has asked all government-funded/recognized madarsas to complete the inquiry within 30 days and submit a report. The commission has also recommended mapping of all madarsas.

NCPCR writes to Chief Secys of all States/UTs, recommending conducting a detailed inquiry of all govt funded/recognized madrasas that are admitting non-Muslim children & admit all such children in schools subsequent to the inquiry; also recommends mapping of all unmapped madrasas pic.twitter.com/y2DYNMdWfu — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2022

The letter written by the NCPCR to the chief secretaries read, “On perusal of various complaints received by the Commission from different sources, it is noted that children belonging to Non-Muslim community are attending Government funded/ Recognised Madarsas. Further, it is also learned by the Commission that some State/UT Governments are providing them with scholarships too. This is a clear-cut violation and contravention of Article 28(3) of the Constitution of India that prohibits educational institutions from obligating the children to take part in any religious instruction, without the consent of parent.”

The Commission has asked states and Union Territories to admit any or all such children in schools with immediate effect for getting a formal education.

It added, “Madarsas, as institutions, are primarily responsible for imparting religious education to children. However, it is also learned that those Madarsas which are funded by the Government or recognized by the Government are imparting both religious and to some extent formal education to children.”

This decision by NCPCR attracted some criticism from some Islamists and allegations were made that NCPCR didn’t receive any complaints against such madarsas.

You haven’t asked about sources, even you didn’t contacted @NCPCR_ before spreading radical lie.@MuslimSpaces https://t.co/UmKc1FK9wU — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) December 10, 2022

However, Priyank Kanoongo – the chairperson of the NCPCR – refuted these allegations and tweeted, “You haven’t asked about sources, even you didn’t contact NCPCR before spreading the radical lie.”