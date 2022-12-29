The Maharashtra Police booked five persons including a woman for abusing a 27-year-old woman and gang-raping her in the Bhingaar area of Ahmednagar district. The five accused are Shameen Gafoor Sheikh, Imran Sheikh, Shahanur Sheikh, Akbar Sheikh, and Basheer Khan. The woman named Shameen held the victim down while the other four took turns gang-raping her. All five accused have been booked by the Police under IPC sections 376 (d), 376 (b), 323, 504, 506, and 34.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened in the Bhingar area of Ahmednagar district on December 24. The accused arrived on a two-wheeler and an autorickshaw, and physically assaulted the woman. After that, the accused woman Shameen Sheikh alias Shabnam held her hands and allowed the other four accused to gang rape the woman. Imran, Shahnu, Akbar and Bashir raped her one after another.

Shameen Gafoor Sheikh is a resident of Ambika Nagar, Kedgao while Imran, Shahanur, Akhbar, and Basheer are residents of Mukundnagar, Bara Imam Kotla, Jhendigate, and Link Road, Kotla respectively. The accused had followed the victim woman on a two-wheeler and in an auto-rickshaw owned by Akhbar before assaulting and gang-raping her/

The victim filed a complaint with the police after the incident. The police registered a case based on the complaint and the woman has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The police said that a search for the accused is going on. The police also informed that other crimes are already registered against the accused persons.

Earlier, a similar case was reported from Mumbai, Maharashtra. The State Police had arrested one named Insan Husain Shaik for sexually assaulting his minor daughter and impregnating her. The accused was 42 years old and he had been brutally raping his 16-year-old daughter several times. The incident came to the fore when the victim was found pregnant. The accused was arrested by the Police under sections 376, 376 (n) of the IPC and POCSO Act.

Also, a minor girl was raped several times by the accused identified as Ajmoddin Mohammed Sheikh in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. The accused had trapped the girl into a love affair and had raped her brutally. The Police had then booked the accused under IPC sections 376 (2) (n), 506 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) sections 5 (j) (2), 5 (l), and 6.