Maharashtra: 16-year-old girl raped, impregnated by her father Insan Husain Shaik in Mumbai, arrested

The accused has been booked by the Mumbai Police under sections 376, 376 (N) of the IPC and under POCSO Act. The accused has also been arrested and is to be produced in Court soon.

OpIndia Staff
Image used for representational purpose
On December 22, the Mumbai Police arrested one Insan Husain Shaik for sexually assaulting his minor daughter and impregnating her. The accused who has been arrested is 42 years old and the victim is 16 years old.

According to reports, the incident came to the fore when the victim was found pregnant. On asking, she revealed that she was raped by her father Insan Husain Shaik. The Police took cognizance of the incident and registered an FIR in the case. The accused has also been arrested by the Police under sections 376, 376 (N) of the IPC and under POCSO Act.

The complaint was filed by the victim at Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Mumbai. Senior Officer Arjun Rajane stated that the father was a stepfather to the victim. He said that the mother of the victim had married three times and that the victim was her child from her first husband. However, the accused is the third husband of the girl’s mother.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported from Ahmednagar, Maharashtra where a minor girl was raped several times by the accused identified as Ajmoddin Mohammed Sheikh. The accused had trapped the girl into a love affair and had raped her brutally. The Police had then booked the accused under IPC sections 376 (2) (n), 506 and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) sections 5 (j) (2), 5 (l) and 6.

In the current case, the accused has been booked by the Mumbai Police under sections 376, 376 (N) of the IPC and under POCSO Act. The accused has also been arrested and is to be produced in Court soon.

