Saturday, December 3, 2022
Malaysian Airlines misplaces Deepak Chahar’s luggage, doesn’t serve food to the Indian cricketer even in business class

deepak chahar
Deepak Chaharis part of the Indian team for the ODI leg of the Bangladesh tour. Image Source: News18
2

On Saturday 3rd December 2022, Indian pace bowler Deepak Chahar shared that Malayasian Airlines misplaced his bags while flying from New Zealand to Dhaka for the Indian tour of Bangladesh. Chahar also shared that he was not offered meals during the flight despite flying business class. Chahar is part of the squad for the three-match One-Day International series against Bangladesh, which begins on Sunday.

On Saturday morning before the team’s training session, the all-rounder tweeted, “Had a worse experience traveling with Malaysia airlines. First, they changed our flight without telling us, and no food in Business class now we have been waiting for our luggage for the last 24 hours. Imagine we have a game to play tomorrow.”

Issuing a token apology, Malaysian Airlines replied to his tweet by saying, “May be unavoidable due to operational, weather-related, and technical reasons. We apologize for the inconvenience caused.” The Airlines company also asked him to fill up some form, to which, Deepak Chahar replied that it was not working.

The airline asked him to fill up a feedback form in the next tweet and said, “A representative from our Customer Relations team will be in touch with you soon, to follow up on your feedback. You will receive a case reference number once you submit the feedback form. Once again, we sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.”

After the ODI series in New Zealand, Deepak Chahar along with Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Washington Sundar flew from Christchurch to Dhaka via Kuala Lumpur. Umran Malik, who had left for India, will join them as he replaces the injured Mohammed Shami in the team.

India is set to play 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches during the Bangladesh tour which starts on the 4th of December and will conclude with the second Test match starting on the 26th of December.

Searched termsChahar Indian team
