Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Updated:

Muslim politicians and ‘activists’ cry ‘death of Indian democracy’ on the 30th anniversary of the Babri demolition at the Ram Janmabhoomi site

On December 6, 1992, a legion of Hindu activists and VHP supporters scaled the domes of the controversial structure at the Ram Janmabhoomi site wielding hammers, stones, rods and other tools and brought it down within a few hours.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim politicians, and activists cry 'death of Indian democracy' on the 30th anniversary of the demolition of the disputed structure at Ram Janmabhoomi
Demolition of the disputed Babri Masjid, image via Getty Images
On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, Muslim politicians and ‘activists’ took to Twitter to write obituaries for Indian democracy.

Thousands of karsevaks had torn down the disputed structure and reclaimed the Ram Janmabhoomi on December 6, 1992. AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, who had earlier called upon Muslims to not lose disputed structures at any cost, labelled it as ‘Black Day for Indian democracy.’

He claimed, “The desecration and demolition of Babri Masjid is a symbol of injustice. Those responsible for its destruction were never convicted. We will not forget it & we will ensure that future generations remember it too.”

Independent ‘journalist’ Asad Rizvi wrote, “It was the darkest day in the history of independent India and will always remain a blot on India’s secular fabric.”

Asma Zehra Tayeba, the President of the Shariah Committee of Hyderabad, tweeted, “We shall not forget. And We will remember this day.’Yaume Shahadat’.Masajid are centre markaz of the Muslim community. Fall of Babri masjid and conditions of Muslims in last 30 yrs need introspection.”

She also tweeted a poster of the disputed structure with the caption “Babri Masjid – Fallen shall rise.”

‘Activist’ Khalida Parveen also dubbed the reclamation of the Ram Janmabhoomi by the karsevaks as ‘black spot on Indian democracy.’ “State has utterly failed to safegaurd the rights of its minority. 6th dec reminds Sabar of Indian Muslims and the Death of Indian Democracy,” she made sweeping claims.

Lawyer-cum-Muslimah Noor Mahvish tweeted, “Babri Masjid was not just a mosque- it had history engraved on it. And on December 6, 1992, its demolition by Hindu Kar Sevaks raised a question about India’s future as a secular nation. 30 years of Babri demolition, We will never forget, We never forgive.”

Radical Islamist outfit, Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) also claimed, “December 6: The darkest day in the history of independent India.”

Opindia had earlier reported how several Muslim Twitter users were trending hashtags such as ‘Babri Zinda Hai, ‘6 December’, ‘Babri Masjid’, etc on Twitter to post hateful comments against the Hindu community.

Former diplomat, Kanwal Sibal, had lambasted a journalist for fantasising about the collapse of the Indian State. “How can any serious journalist embrace such thinking? “We” is a coterie which wanted the nation to collapse along with Babri structure & 30 years later feels cheated it didn’t happen,” he wrote.

“India is doing well & it is the strategy of those who hoped for its collapse that’s in ruins,” Sibal emphasised.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court of India favoured Ram Lalla Virajmaan and handed over the disputed land to the Hindus in its landmark judgment. The court had asked the central government to form a trust that will take over the construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was formed in February 2020. On August 5 of that year, Bhoomipujan was performed at Ram Janmabhoomi to begin the construction of the temple in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders and saints.

The construction of the temple is expected to complete by December 2023.

