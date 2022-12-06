On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, Muslim politicians and ‘activists’ took to Twitter to write obituaries for Indian democracy.

Thousands of karsevaks had torn down the disputed structure and reclaimed the Ram Janmabhoomi on December 6, 1992. AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, who had earlier called upon Muslims to not lose disputed structures at any cost, labelled it as ‘Black Day for Indian democracy.’

He claimed, “The desecration and demolition of Babri Masjid is a symbol of injustice. Those responsible for its destruction were never convicted. We will not forget it & we will ensure that future generations remember it too.”

6th December will forever remain a Black Day for Indian democracy. The desecration and demolition of #BabriMasjid is a symbol of injustice. Those responsible for its destruction were never convicted. We will not forget it & we will ensure that future generations remember it too pic.twitter.com/6T4LRRDmYf — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 6, 2022

Independent ‘journalist’ Asad Rizvi wrote, “It was the darkest day in the history of independent India and will always remain a blot on India’s secular fabric.”

It was the darkest day in the history of independent India and will always remain a blot on India’s secular fabric. — Asad Rizvi (@AsadRizviJourno) December 6, 2022

Asma Zehra Tayeba, the President of the Shariah Committee of Hyderabad, tweeted, “We shall not forget. And We will remember this day.’Yaume Shahadat’.Masajid are centre markaz of the Muslim community. Fall of Babri masjid and conditions of Muslims in last 30 yrs need introspection.”

She also tweeted a poster of the disputed structure with the caption “Babri Masjid – Fallen shall rise.”

#babrimasjid

We shall not forget. And We will remember this day.’Yaume Shahadat’.Masajid are centre markaz of Muslim community. Fall of Babri masjid and conditions of Muslims in last 30 yrs need introspection. Today is Yaume Ehtesaab also. We have to face Yaume Hashr… pic.twitter.com/8ITFO52IE6 — Asma Zehra Tayeba Dr. (@AsmaZehradr) December 6, 2022

‘Activist’ Khalida Parveen also dubbed the reclamation of the Ram Janmabhoomi by the karsevaks as ‘black spot on Indian democracy.’ “State has utterly failed to safegaurd the rights of its minority. 6th dec reminds Sabar of Indian Muslims and the Death of Indian Democracy,” she made sweeping claims.

#BlackDay

Demolition of Babri masjid is a blackSpot on Indian democracy. State has utterly failed to safegaurd the rights of its minority.

6th dec reminds Sabar of Indian muslims and the Death of Indian Democracy. pic.twitter.com/nbiWY3czv9 — Khalida Parveen (@kparveen2005) December 6, 2022

Lawyer-cum-Muslimah Noor Mahvish tweeted, “Babri Masjid was not just a mosque- it had history engraved on it. And on December 6, 1992, its demolition by Hindu Kar Sevaks raised a question about India’s future as a secular nation. 30 years of Babri demolition, We will never forget, We never forgive.”

Babri Masjid was not just a mosque- it had history engraved on it. And on December 6, 1992, its demolition by Hindu Kar Sevaks raised a question over India’s future as a secular nation. 30 years of Babri demolition, We will never forget, We never forgive. #blackday#babrimasjid pic.twitter.com/nby2zH9sJJ — Noor Mahvish (@TheNoorMahvish) December 5, 2022

Radical Islamist outfit, Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) also claimed, “December 6: The darkest day in the history of independent India.”

December 6: The darkest day in the history of independent India.



#BabriMasjid pic.twitter.com/RinbMpLtCB — Indian American Muslim Council (@IAMCouncil) December 6, 2022

Opindia had earlier reported how several Muslim Twitter users were trending hashtags such as ‘Babri Zinda Hai’, ‘6 December’, ‘Babri Masjid’, etc on Twitter to post hateful comments against the Hindu community.

Former diplomat, Kanwal Sibal, had lambasted a journalist for fantasising about the collapse of the Indian State. “How can any serious journalist embrace such thinking? “We” is a coterie which wanted the nation to collapse along with Babri structure & 30 years later feels cheated it didn’t happen,” he wrote.

“India is doing well & it is the strategy of those who hoped for its collapse that’s in ruins,” Sibal emphasised.

How can any serious journalist embrace such thinking. “We”is coterie which wanted nation to collapse along with Babri structure & 30 years later feel cheated it didn’t happen. India is doing well & it is the strategy of those who hoped for its collapse that’s in ruins. https://t.co/wsJDfQAw4o — Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) December 6, 2022

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court of India favoured Ram Lalla Virajmaan and handed over the disputed land to the Hindus in its landmark judgment. The court had asked the central government to form a trust that will take over the construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was formed in February 2020. On August 5 of that year, Bhoomipujan was performed at Ram Janmabhoomi to begin the construction of the temple in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders and saints.

The construction of the temple is expected to complete by December 2023.