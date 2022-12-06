As India witnesses 30th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition that took place in the year 1992, several Muslim Twitter users are trending hashtags like ‘Babri Zinda Hai’, ‘6 December’, ‘Babri Masjid’, etc on Twitter to post hateful comments against the Hindu community. On December 6, 1992, hundreds of Karsevaks had brought down the disputed structure at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

One Twitter user named Baseri Faizal termed the day as ‘Black Day’ and stated that the ‘Babri Masjid was martyred to build a temple there’. “Be kept barren, but that place in India is being remembered as Babri Masjid on 6 December! And there will always be a very deep impression on the name mark and it cannot be erased so easily,” he tweeted.

#BabriMasjid was martyred built a temple there, Be kept barren, but that place in India is being remembered as Babri Masjid on 6 December ! 🕌And there will always be a very deep impression the name mark cannot be erased ❌ so easily !! #BlackDay ⚫ 6 December pic.twitter.com/kLjA1IpbNH — 🇮🇳Baseri Faizal بشیری فیضل (@ImFaiz_07) December 5, 2022

Another one named Mohammed Nayeem posted a video of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi in which he could be heard saying that the Muslims never fought for the land but for their rights. Owaisi in the video could also be seen instigating the crowd against the Hindus. “Babri Masjid we can never forget you!! InshAllah 6 December 1992 was a black day,” Nayeem captioned the video.

A fan house of AIMIM leader Akhtarul Iman shared a few images from the incident that happened in the year 1992 and said that wounds allegedly given by Hindus were still fresh. “It was Nehru who got the idol installed in the mosque, it was Rajiv Gandhi who got the lock of Babri opened, it was Narasimha Rao who got Babri martyred! Babri Masjid is alive and will remain alive in our hearts till doomsday,” the tweet read.

Meanwhile, many more users shared the image of the disputed structure of the Babri Masjid and indicated that ‘the fallen shall rise one day’. Many also posted hateful comments against the Hindu community stating that the Masjid was illegally demolished.

Ilyas, a Muslim Twitter user alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS) and the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members illegally demolished the disputed structure. He also called the then BJP members as ‘terrorists’. “6th December 1992. 30 years ago, a Mob of RSS, and BJP Terrorists attacked Babri Masjid and illegally demolished it. Culprits were never punished instead they were glorified by the majority of the Indian society,” he tweeted adding the hashtag that read ‘Babri awaits justice’.

6th December 1992

30 Years ago, a Mob of Rss,Bjp Terrorists attacked Babri Masjid and illegally demolished.

Culprits were never got punished they were glorified by Indian Majority Society. #babrimasjid #BabriZindaHai #BabriAwaitsJustice #BlackDay pic.twitter.com/oFTrmazr9S — ILYAS (@ilyas_uddinali) December 6, 2022

Mohammed Saquib Anwar who identifies himself as ‘Anti Islamophobia social media activist against injustice’ tweeted, “30 years have passed, 300 years may also pass, but Babri Masjid will be built at the same place, Insha Allah, right by the hands of Gurba.”

30 साल गुज़र गये हैं 300 साल भी गुज़र सकते है लेकिन बाबरी मस्जिद इंशा अल्लाह उसी जगह तामीर की जायेगी गुरबा के हाथों ही सही,



निकल के सहरा से जिस ने रूमा की सल्तनत को उलट दिया था,

सुना है ये क़ुदसियों से मैंने वो शेर फिर होशियार होगा !

— डॉ अल्लामा इक़बाल रह०#BabriZindahai pic.twitter.com/1PwQLmD4Rw — Md Saquib Anwar محمد ثاقب انور (@MdSaquibAnwar14) December 5, 2022

One named Mohammed Sadab Sheikh also tweeted and posted hateful comments against the Hindu Kar Sevaks. “Babri Masjid was not just a mosque, it had history engraved on it. And on December 6, 1992, its demolition by Hindu Kar Sevaks raised a question about India’s future as a secular nation. 30 years of Babri Masjid Demolition. We will never forget, will never forgive,” he said.

Babri Masjid was not just a mosque- it had history engraved on it. And on December 6, 1992, its demolition by Hindu Kar Sevaks raised a question over India’s future as a secular nation. 30 years of #BabriMasjidDemolition

We will never forget,

We never forgive. #BabriZindaHai pic.twitter.com/tWtfrpOdGa — Md Sadab S. (@IamSadabSheikh) December 6, 2022

Dr Asma Zehra Tayeba, a woman activist of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, also President of Shariah Committee Hyderabad tweeted, “We shall not forget. And We will remember this day.’Yaume Shahadat’. Masajid is center markaz of the Muslim community. The fall of the Babri masjid and the conditions of Muslims in the last 30 yrs need introspection. Today is Yaume Ehtesaab also. We have to face Yaume Hashr.”

#babrimasjid

We shall not forget. And We will remember this day.’Yaume Shahadat’.Masajid are centre markaz of Muslim community. Fall of Babri masjid and conditions of Muslims in last 30 yrs need introspection. Today is Yaume Ehtesaab also. We have to face Yaume Hashr… pic.twitter.com/8ITFO52IE6 — Asma Zehra Tayeba Dr. (@AsmaZehradr) December 6, 2022

The Babri structure was symbolic of brute strength, of how native culture was subjugated, and how the universally adored Lord Ram was shown his position by the invaders. It was a dark symbol of tyranny and barbarism. On December 6, the disputed structure in Ayodhya was brought down by various Hindu activists in 1992. While the day is termed the ‘Black Day’ by the Islamist community, the day is marked as Shaurya Divas by others.

BJP leader T Raja Singh from Telangana saluted the kar sevaks on whose sacrificial foundation the “Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple” in Ayodhya is taking shape with complete grandeur. “First martyr Ram Kothari on 6 December 1992. Tribute to Sharad Kothari and crores of people who sacrificed their lives in Karseva! Jai Shree Ram,” he tweeted.

6 दिसम्बर 1992 #शौर्य_दिवस पर प्रथम शहीद राम कोठारी – शरद कोठारी एवं कारसेवा में अपना बलिदान देने वाले कोटि-कोटि जनों को श्रद्धांजलि!



उन सभी कारसेवकों को कोटिशः नमन जिनकी बलिदानी नींव पर अयोध्या में “श्रीराम जन्मभूमि मन्दिर” सम्पूर्ण भव्यता के साथ आकार ले रहा है।



जय श्री राम 🚩 pic.twitter.com/sF0UGwQqWt — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) December 6, 2022

One of the Hindu activists also shared a video of the former Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh who could be heard saying, “No Regret, No Repentance, No Sorrow, No Grief.” “Remembering brave Son of Maa Bharti Ram Bhakt Kalyan Singh Ji on Shaurya Diwas. Feeling Proud of Shaurya Diwas. Jai Shree Ram,” tweet by Sameet Thakkar read.

No Regret, No Repentance, No Sorrow, No Grief….



Remembering brave Son of Maa Bharti Ram Bhakt Kalyan Singh Ji on Shaurya Diwas.



6th Dec 1992 गर्व है ..!

जय श्री राम 🚩 pic.twitter.com/XVqFatwL6D — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) December 5, 2022

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court of India favoured Ram Lalla Virajmaan and handed over the disputed land to the Hindus in its landmark judgment. The court had asked the central government to form a trust that will take over the construction of Bhavya Ram Mandir. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was formed in February 2020. On August 5, Bhoomipujan was performed at Ram Janmabhoomi to begin the construction of the temple in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leaders and saints. The construction of the temple is expected to complete by December 2023.