Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Bestselling authors Neil Gaiman, Stephen King, Margaret Atwood, dozens others comfort a new author after only two people turn up at her author signing event

Many bestselling authors have had their moments of setbacks. Harry Potter author JK Rowling was rejected 12 times before Barry Cunningham, who ran the children’s literature department at Bloomsbury picked it up.

In world full of bitterness and hate, it was the outpouring of support and comfort from the ones who know how important words are that made the day of this new author who was bummed after only two people turned up for her author signing event.

First time author Chelsea Banning on Monday took to Twitter to lament that only two people had turned up at her author signing event even though 37 had responded that they would come. She said she was kind of upset and ‘a little embarrassed’. The tweet garnered a lot of attention with support and encouragement pouring from all quarters. Including some of the bestselling authors of our time.

Neil Gaiman, award winning author of bestsellers such as American Gods, Stardust and the comic book series The Sandman, said that Terry Pratchett and himself did a signing at Manhattan for Good Omens, a novel written by the two British authors in collaboration, and nobody had come up for it. “So you are two up on us,” he said.

Margaret Atwood, award winning Canadian author shared how once when she did a signing, nobody had come except for one person who had walked in to buy some Scotch tape and he mistook her for the store help.

Adding to more such book signing disasters, author Stephen King, while responding to another author said how once when he was sitting alone for book signing for Salem’s Lot, a ‘fat kid’ came and asked him about ‘Nazi books’. These days, Stephen King and Twitter’s new owner billionaire Elon Musk often spar on the microblogging platform.

Science Fiction author Gareth Powell said how once he did a signing in Cambridge and only one person showed up who also wanted to tell someone he had a dream about being a wizard.

And while Chelsea is thrilled at the turn of events, it is an absolute delight to see the celebrities come out and share their stories of struggles to comfort a newbie.

