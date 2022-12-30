Friday, December 30, 2022
HomeNews ReportsNIA arrests PFI hit squad trainer and high court advocate Mohammed Mubarak in Kerala,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

NIA arrests PFI hit squad trainer and high court advocate Mohammed Mubarak in Kerala, weapons recovered

"Investigations have confirmed that the PFI was raising, training and maintaining Hit Squads in different States and districts to target leaders and members of other communities," said the NIA.

ANI
PFI advocate Mohammed Mubarak (Source: Facebook)
24

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a practicing Kerala High Court advocate and Popular Front of India (PFI) Martial Arts and Hit Squad Trainer as 14th accused in a case linked to the banned outfit, the agency said on Friday.

The accused identified as Mohammed Mubarak AI, a resident of Ernakulam district in Kerala, was arrested on Thursday subsequent to the searches conducted at 56 locations in Kerala. The case was registered suo-moto by the agency on September 19 this year.

In a statement, the NIA said the arrested accused, Mohammed Mubarak AI is a PFI Martial Arts and Hit Squad Trainer, and that he is a practicing advocate in the Kerala High Court.

The agency said it recovered an assortment of arms, concealed in a badminton racket bag from the house of Mohammed Mubarak AI during the searches conducted on Thursday.

Besides, an axe, swords and sickles were also seized in the raid from the House of the accused, said the NIA.

“Investigations have confirmed that the PFI was raising, training and maintaining Hit Squads in different States and districts to target leaders and members of other communities,” said the NIA.

On Thursday, the NIA conducted searches at 56 locations in Kerala that included residences of the group’s seven State Executive Committee members, seven Zonal Heads and 15 Physical Training Instructors-Trainers.

The anti-terror agency also searched the houses of seven cadres trained in the use of knives, daggers, swords and other types of weapons to carry out murderous violent acts and 20 other suspects in the districts of Trivandrum (3), Kollam (3), Pathanamthitta (3), Kottayam (2), Alappuzha (3), Ernakulam (13), Thrissur (2), Palakkad (1), Malappuram (7), Kozhikode (4), Kannur (9) and Wayanad (6).

The agency said the raids were part of its ongoing case which is related to unlawful and violent activities being carried out by the PFI, its office bearers, cadres, members and affiliates.

The NIA said that the PFI has been found “justifying the use of criminal force and encouraging vulnerable youth to join terrorist organisations”.

Earlier on September 22 this year, NIA had conducted searches at 24 locations in Kerala, including offices of PFI and residences of 13 accused.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
610,225FollowersFollow
28,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com