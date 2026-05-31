On 24th May, a Hindu man registered a complaint at Sukher police station in Udaipur stating that his wife, who works at a senior post in the State Bank of India in Mumbai, was brainwashed by two Muslim men, identified as Adil and Safin Goldal, and pushed towards converting to Islam. He accused the duo of taking away his wife with their 9-year-old daughter. Both Adil and Safin also worked at the same bank.

Based on his complaint, an FIR has been registered under Sections 3 and 5 of the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2025 against Adil, Safin and the complainant’s wife. A team from Sukher police station has reached Mumbai to investigate the matter. OpIndia accessed copy of the FIR.

Source: Rajasthan Police

The complainant, identified as Vikas (name changed), said in his complaint that his wife Sakshi (name changed) and the two accused, Mohammad Adil and Safin Goldal, were part of a conspiracy that started in Mumbai and later affected his family in Udaipur. He said that his wife left the house with his daughter and took away a gold chain and around Rs 5 lakh in cash on 18th April.

According to Vikas, he and Sakshi got married in Udaipur on 20th November 2013 as per Hindu customs. Their daughter was born on 21st October 2017. Vikas stated that he and Sakshi worked in Mumbai, while their parents lived in Udaipur. They frequently travelled between the two cities.

Adil and Safin threaten victim

According to the complaint filed by Vikas, the family was in Udaipur in March 2026 when he received a call from Safin Goldal. Vikas stated that Safin threatened him and told him to send Sakshi back to Mumbai immediately. Vikas added that Safin warned him that he would not be able to return to Mumbai and would be killed if he did.

Furthermore, Safin reportedly told Vikas that while he had saved his wife from Adil, he would not be able to save her from him. Vikas said Safin claimed that Sakshi would do whatever he told her to do and would soon convert to Islam along with her daughter.

The complainant further added that he later received a call from a woman who identified herself as Neha Sharma. According to him, she asked him to send Sakshi to Mumbai quickly and warned that Sakshi could lose her job if he did not do so. Vikas stated that Neha was known to Safin and was aware of the matter.

Allegations against wife

In his complaint, Vikas stated that when he confronted Sakshi about the calls and threats, she supported Safin and became angry at him. She reportedly told him that Safin was calling him on her instructions. She added that she would marry him, convert along with their daughter, and keep the child with her.

Vikas further added that she told him that if he wanted their daughter, he would have to pay a heavy price. He said Sakshi had earlier demanded money from him on several occasions and threatened that she would kill herself if he approached the police. She showed him two books in Urdu, saying that she would destroy him and leave for Mumbai with Safin.

Vikas stated that he informed both families about the matter. After the families intervened, she assured them that she would not take any such step and would stay in Udaipur with their daughter so that the child’s education could continue. She also said that she would seek a transfer from Mumbai to Udaipur. Vikas then returned to Mumbai for work.

Wife allegedly left with daughter, jewellery and cash

The complainant stated that he was scheduled to return to Udaipur from Mumbai on 18th April 2026. According to him, after Sakshi came to know about his travel plan, she left the house at around 5.45 am with their daughter and went with Safin Goldal.

Vikas stated that Sakshi also took a gold chain and around Rs 5 lakh that had been kept at home for construction related expenses after breaking open a lock. His parents later informed him that Sakshi and the child were missing from the house.

He claimed that Sakshi later sent him a message saying that she was going to their Mumbai home with their daughter. However, when Vikas checked at their Borivali residence, he was told that neither Sakshi nor the child had reached there. Vikas said this led him to suspect that Safin had taken both of them somewhere else.

Earlier allegations involving Mohammad Adil

In the FIR, Vikas also made allegations regarding an earlier incident from 2022. He alleged that Mohammad Adil, who worked as a contractual employee in the same bank as Sakshi, had brainwashed her and pushed her towards religious conversion.

According to Vikas, Sakshi started adopting Muslim customs and practices, including wearing hijab, after coming under Adil’s influence. He also accused Adil of taking around Rs 2.59 lakh from the joint account and Sakshi’s salary account by misleading her.

Vikas further alleged that Adil had physical relations with Sakshi and got her pregnant. He claimed that on 11th May 2022, Adil allegedly posed as Vikas and got Sakshi’s abortion done at a hospital. The complainant claimed that he and Sakshi had not shared physical relations for about a year before the pregnancy.

Vikas said that due to the seriousness of the situation and keeping the child’s welfare in mind, he brought his wife and daughter to Udaipur. He stated that Sakshi later assured him that such an incident would not happen again. However, he alleged that Adil had threatened him at the time as well, saying that Sakshi would not be able to escape their influence. In his complaint, Vikas also expressed fear that some serious harm could be caused to the child.

Accusations of involvement of Muslim religious organisation

Vikas raised suspicion in his complaint that Adil and Safin worked for a Muslim religious organisation whose aim was to trap Hindu women, convert them and sexually exploit them. The police are reportedly investigating that angle as well.

We have changed the name of the victim and his wife for privacy purposes.