Amid the ongoing controversy over the song ‘Besharam Rang’ from the upcoming movie Pathaan, Congress leader Udit Raj has suggested that feminists should wear saffron bikinis and bras. With the outrage over Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in the video, Udit Raj e suggested that feminists should wear saffron-coloured bras and bikinis to respond to ‘Bhakts’.

“My advice to feminists is to reply to these bhakts by wearing saffron colored bikinis and bras etc,” he tweeted on December 17. His unsolicited advice was criticised by several Twitteratis who asked him to begin the trend from his home or the Congress Party.

स्त्रीवादियों से मेरी सलाह है बिकनी और ब्रा आदि भगवा रंग का ही पहनकर इन भक्तों को जबाब दें। — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) December 16, 2022

The controversy around Shah Rukh Khan’s recent movie ‘Pathaan’ sparked after BJP leader Narottam Mishra from Madhya Pradesh objected to the movie song named ‘Besharam Rang’ and said that the song had hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. The state Home Minister said that the way the colours saffron and green have been used in the costumes used in the song is objectionable.

“I advise the makers of the film to fix the objectionable parts of the song. Earlier, Deepika Padukone had stood in support of the ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’ at JNU. Her mentality was exposed. I believe the song’s title ‘Besharam Rang’ is also objectionable. Changes need to be made, failing which we will take a call on whether the film should be screened in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

BJP leader Rajesh Kesarwani from Uttar Pradesh also objected to the song saying that “Vulgarity with saffron colour was being committed in a song in the movie and it is an insult to the Hindu community and Sanatan culture.”

As reported earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board had also objected to the song claiming that the song and the movie have hurt the religious sentiments of the Islamic community. “The sentiments of the Muslim community have been hurt by this film. We will not allow this film to be released, not just in Madhya Pradesh but across the country,” president of MP Ulema Board, Syed Anas Ali was quoted saying yesterday.

“The Pathaans are one of the most respectable Muslim communities. Not just the Pathaans but the entire Muslim community is being defamed in this film. The name of the film is Pathaan and women are seen performing obscene dances in it. Pathaans are being portrayed wrongly in the film,” he added.

Pathaan is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand, based on Shridhar Raghavan’s script and Anand’s plot. It is the fourth part in the YRF Spy Universe, produced by Aditya Chopra for Yash Raj Films, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Pathaan is scheduled to be released in India on January 25, 2023, over the Indian Republic Day weekend, alongside dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu.