PM Narendra Modi addressed party workers from BJP headquarters in Delhi after the party’s historic victory in Gujarat saying that the win is a reflection of the aspirations of new India. “The message is clear that when there is a challenge before the country, the people of the country have faith in the BJP,” said PM Modi, as he thanked the voters in Gujarat for reinstating faith in BJP.

Victory celebrations at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/e8zKZzwVnf — BJP (@BJP4India) December 8, 2022

I had told the people of Gujarat that this time Narendra’s record should be broken. I promised that Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra can break Narendra’s record. Gujarat has broken all records by giving the biggest mandate to the BJP in the history of Gujarat, said PM Modi.

Lauding the people of Gujarat for giving the biggest mandate in the history of Gujarat to the BJP, Modi added that the public support received by the BJP is a manifestation of the ‘youthful thinking’ of the youth of India.

PM Modi hailed the vigilance of voters and appealed to everyone to put the country first in every deed. The Prime Minister added that the “support to BJP shows people’s anger against dynastic politics and corruption is constantly growing”.

Youth of India knows the repercussions of shortcut politics: PM Modi

Modi stated that the youth of the country believe in the BJP’s vision and dedication and have rejected the opposition parties’ ‘jaativadi’ (racist) and ‘parivarvadi’ (dynastic) politics.

PM in his address praised the voters as he said that they know the repercussions of shortcut politics. “We don’t make any announcements focusing on political loss or gain but the vision for the progress of the nation. Now, the country doesn’t accept shortcuts,” said PM Modi

Modi in his address lauded the people of Gujarat saying that they voted for BJP rising above caste, class, community and all kinds of divisions.

Taking a jab at the opposition parties, PM Modi stated “Those who call themselves neutral, who need to be neutral, where they stand, when and how they change colours? And how they play the game, it is very important for the country to know this.”

He added that with this historic victory, the attacks by the opposition on him and the people who have always shown remarkable support for him and the party will only intensify. “The attacks on me and y’all will only increase. We have to increase our tolerance and understanding. We not only have to withstand but continuously move forward in the midst of these oppressions and ‘jumlas’,” he added.

PM Modi in his address did not forget to thank the people of Himachal Pradesh where the party lost to Congress. “I also want to thank the voters of Himachal. The difference between the number of votes for BJP & Congress was less than 1%, which means BJP workers really worked hard, said PM Modi.

As the counting of votes in the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 came to an end, the BJP, expectedly, won an all-time high seat count of 156 with a vote share of 52.5 per cent, as per data by the Election Commission of India (ECI), securing the seventh term in the state. The party not only broke its own record of gaining the most seats in the 2002 Assembly elections, but it also broke the record set by the Congress’ Madhav Singh Solanki government in the Gujarat Assembly elections in 1985, which won 149 seats.

Celebrations broke out in Gandhinagar as the BJP neared a record-breaking victory in the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP chief CR Patil exchanged sweets while celebrating the party’s victory. The party workers played musical instruments and danced to celebrate the nearing victory.

Congress won the Himachal Pradesh elections by securing 40 seats in the 68-member house. BJP has got 25 seats and 3 seats went to independents.