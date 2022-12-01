On December 1, Shiv Sena’s former Rajya Sabha MP Pritish Nandy opposed the proposed redevelopment of Dharavi slum in Mumbai, and said that the ‘indomitable spirit’ of Asia’s largest slum should be retained even after it is redeveloped. His remarks came following the reports of Adani Group winning the bid for the redevelopment of Dharavi Slum.

Pritish Nandy called the Dharavi slum a “tribute to the great entrepreneurial spirit” and ‘hoped’ the “indomitable spirit of what has been often described as Asia’s biggest slum is retained and nurtured”. Nandy emphasised that Dharavi is not a “slum”.

In his tweet, Nandy said, “Fact. Gautam Adani has won the bid to redevelop Dharavi. What is crucial however is that the indomitable spirit of what has been often described as Asia’s biggest slum is retained and nurtured. “Dharavi is not actually a slum. It is a tribute to the great entrepreneurial spirit of the weakest and smallest person fighting for his or her livelihood in Mumbai,” he tweeted.

Nandy further called Dharavi a model of collective coexistence.

When asked how he proposes to “retain” the spirit of Dharavi, he said, “Research the architectural grammar, the cultural history that builds integrated and interdependent societies like Dharavi that have survived and flourished over decades and make that the base for the new redevelopment plans. Not just look at the future but also build in the past.”

On giving out more details about his thought process, he said, “Spelling it out will require a multidisciplinary approach, the ability to combine today’s tools of change with Dharavi’s historic cultural assets. Bringing in a visionary architect who can assimilate the past and anticipate the future could be the first step, I imagine.”

It is unclear what spirit he is talking about anyway. It seems Pritish Nandy wants that the residential buildings which will be built for Dharavi residents should retain the characteristics of the slum, but it is not whether it is possible. The redeveloped Dharavi will look like a township of apartment blocks, there will be proper drainage and water connections and other amenities. It will certainly look very different from how it appears now.

A lot of research has been done about the problems faced by the people of Dharavi. Imagine a million people cramped up in on a small piece of land with virtually no access to clean water, sanitisation, decent living condition and more. The majority of the people living in Dharavi are daily wage workers and they often end up with more problems than any benefits in the area.

The drainage system in the slum is always a major concern. Maybe Nandy never visited Dharavi during monsoon. It is hard to imagine anyone living in that area wanting to stay in a slum and oppose any sort of development. However, looking at the history of how such development projects are often opposed, it can be expected that Dharavi development will face a lot of problems in the future especially when Gautam Adani’s name is involved.

Sadly, Nandy is not the only one to doubt the billionaire’s intentions of redevelopment Dharavi. Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India Kanchan Gupta pointed out that a PTI report has already predicted a storm of foreign-funded NGOs causing trouble in development. He said, “A PTI report predicts coming storm of foreign-funded NGOs protest against the redevelopment of Dharavi: “Local resident Ayyub Sheikh said a large number of foreigners from different countries visit Dharavi as tourists to see from close quarters its ethos and character”.”

According to the report, Dharavi has an “international identity”. A large number of foreigners visit Dharavi as tourists. If what’s written is correct, does that mean India should start promoting a slum as tourist spots? “Ek din guzaro Dharavi mein”?

The report quoted one Paul Raphel, who runs Dharavi Nagrik Seva Sangh. He said, “We are not happy as the land that houses Asia’s biggest slum is being handed over to Adani Group. There are thousands of huts in Dharavi and four to five families reside in each hut. But after redevelopment, they will get only one flat, which may not be sufficient for them.” So this activist says that currently 4-5 families live in one hut, but after they get a flat, it will not be sufficient for them.

Who is Paul Raphel? He is an activist from Mumbai and a member of the Aam Aadmi Party. In July this year, AAP on its official Facebook page for Mumbai’s chapter published a post announcing over 20 women joined the party in presence of Paul and another leader from Dharavi Shaheen Shaikh.

A Twitter user claimed Dharavi has been sold to Adani by PM Modi. He said, “Modiji has sold the whole of #dharavi to his sponsor #Adani. Don’t think any other “sponsored” has given such returns to their sponsor. In that way, every paisa spent by Adani on Modi is paisa a hundred times vasool.”

Another Twitter user Anurag Chivilkar claimed Mumbai Airport is also owned by Adani while Adani Group only manages the airport and does not own it. He said, “Already the Mumbai Airport is owned by Adani, now they have won tender for Dharavi redevelopment which is the adjoining area to the airport… next you will hear they declare this area as a new district in Maharashtra.”

Congress leader Amir Shaikh claimed that soon all the houses will be sold to Adani. He said, “The day isn’t far when Narendra Modi will sell our homes to Gautam Adani.”

Another Congress leader Varsha Eknath Gaikwad raised doubts about the project. She hinted that the project will be opposed by the locals by giving an example of the protests being faced by Adani’s Vizhinjam port in Kerala. It is notable that a nexus of the Church is behind the protests in Kerala. She also raised doubts about the bidding process.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Preeti Sharma Menon said, “Get ready for Mumbai’s biggest scam yet. The poor of Dharavi will be rendered homeless, their livelihoods snatched, and their land grabbed to make #BloodFlats for the rich. And Adani and Fadnavis will get richer. #DharaviScam.”

Adani bagged the Dharavi redevelopment project

On November 29, Adani Group bagged the redevelopment project of Dharavi. The group had bid Rs 5,069 crores for the project which was almost double the amount bid by DLF Group. In the initial redevelopment project of Asia’s largest slum, 259 hectares of land will be covered.