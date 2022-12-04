Hours after Elon Musk unveiled ‘The Twitter Files’, Americans began demanding the arrest and incarceration of the former Legal Head of the social media platform Vijaya Gadde.

‘The Twitter Files’ contain internal communications, pertaining to the censorship of the Hunter Biden story on the social media platform. Following the revelation, it became clear that Gadde was at the helm of the censorship exercise under the garb of vague and arbitrary rules.

She had justified the decision to lock the account of White House spokeswoman, Kaleigh McEnany, and also tried to rationalise the gutting of the ‘Hunter Biden story.’ Had the story not been censored, the outcome of the 2020 US Presidential elections might have been different.

It is pertinent to note that Gadde was accused of refusing to take down child porn even as the victim’s parents had pleaded for removal. Moreover, she also played a crucial role in de-platforming former US President Donald Trump from Twitter.

Americans were visibly miffed at the actions of the former Legal Head of Twitter, now sacked by Elon Musk, and demanded that she be jailed for her actions. Rebel News (Australia) chief, Avi Yemini, wrote, “Vijaya Gadde belongs in jail for election meddling.”

“Investigate, subpoena, indict, and criminally charge Vijaya Gadde for treason!” tweeted American media personality, Caitlyn Jenner.

“How much time passes before Vijaya Gadde goes to prison?” inquired Vic DeGrammont, the CEO of Loud Profits.

Popular Twitter user, John Curtis, said, “We all knew long ago that people like Vijaya Gadde shouldn’t have been in a position of power at twitter but rather in a jail cell.”

It must be mentioned that Yoel Roth, former Head of Trust & Safety at Twitter, had also justified gutting the Hunter Biden story.

He had said, “The policy basis is hacked materials – though, as discussed, this is an emerging situation where the facts remain unclear. Given the severe risks here and lessons of 2016, we’re erring on the side of including a warning and preventing this content from being amplified.”

“Yoel Roth reportedly lied to the FEC by signing a disclosure document saying intel officials told Twitter Hunter Biden was hacked. The Twitter files say the Government didn’t warn Roth and the NY Post’s Hunter story was censored by Vijaya Gadde. Roth and Gadde belong in prison”, tweeted Paul A. Szypula.

While reacting to a picture of Vijaya Gadde and Hillary Clinton, one Twitter user wrote, “Now it all makes sense. You need to be in jail for treason.”

The ‘Hunter Biden story’ and the background of the Controversy

Ahead of the 2020 US presidential elections, the New York Post published an explosive story about Hunter Biden’s problematic emails with a Ukrainian gas company executive from Burisma.

In its report, the news outlet alleged that they had accessed material from a damaged Macbook that was brought to a service centre for repair. The customer who brought the laptop never collected or paid for the services.

The shop owner said he repeatedly tried to contact the client. Though he could not identify the owner as Hunter Biden, he said the laptop had Beau Biden Foundation’s sticker.

The report had several documents and mentioned a video that proved that Joe Biden met a high-profile businessman from Ukraine when he was Vice President of the United States.

Reports suggested that Biden might have helped his son Hunter using his influence as the VP of the United States in his business in Ukraine. The Biden Camp categorically denied all the allegations.

Initially, the left and liberal cabal dismissed the report as a hoax, but it was eventually confirmed that the laptop’s contents did really belong to Hunter Biden. Following the restriction of the NYP report, Twitter justified the action by claiming that its policies forbid the sharing of compromised information.

After the elections were over and Joe Biden was declared president, it later became clear that the NY Post story was true.