Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Tripura assembly elections: 154 CPIM workers join BJP after the CPIM announces alliance with Congress

Tripura CM Manik Saha called the Congress-CPIM alliance ‘unholy’ and said that the people of Tripura will reject them.

CPIM workers join BJP in Bishalgarh, Tripura
On Friday, January 13, in a major political shift, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress party announced that the two parties will be contesting the upcoming elections in Tripura together. However, the ‘unethical’ alliance did not go well with several CPIM workers as 154 CPIM workers on Saturday reportedly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Sepahijala district in the state.

As per a local media report, 138 CPIM workers in Bishalgarh joined the BJP.  It is notable that in the 2018 state assembly elections, the Bishalgarh seat was won by CPIM’s Bhanulal Saha. In a joining ceremony held at booth number 16/41 in Bishalgarh, 138 CPIM members from 40 families were welcomed by local BJP leaders.

Reportedly, 16 long-time workers of CPIM including a former Gram Pradhan have also quit the party and joined the BJP in Sepahijala’s Golaghati area. While the Congress and CPIM workers are in a state of confusion over the alliance, the BJP is reportedly appealing to them to join. 

It is notable that before BJP won the state in 2018, the Communists and the Congress were rivals in Tripura and were the main political parties, and both parties had ruled the state earlier. However, CPIM was in power for 25 years in Tripura, from 1993 to 2018, before losing to BJP. CPIM and Congress are also rivals in Kerala, while both parties work together at the national level.

Meanwhile, Tripura CM Manik Saha on Saturday called the Congress-CPIM alliance ‘unholy’ and said that the people of Tripura will reject them. 

While speaking on the sidelines of the foundation laying event for the beautification of a waterbody at Milan Sangha area in Agartala city. CM Saha said that the erstwhile “Left Front government left a debt of Rs 13,000 crore which the BJP government reduced through its planning and management.”

Furthermore, the Tripura CM added that the CPIM in past had tormented several Congress workers and now their leaders are hugging each other. “This is an unholy alliance, they have come together merely for their survival. The people of Tripura are aware of this and will give them a befitting response in the upcoming elections.”

