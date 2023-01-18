Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, is known for her enthusiasm for singing. After releasing a new solo Punjabi song ‘Mood Banaleya’ she has been promoting it relentlessly. In a recent Instagram video, she is seen dancing with model and social media influencer Riyaz Aly to her song ‘Mood Banaleya’. The video is shared from the Instagram handles of both Amruta Fadnavis and Riyaz Aly.

The ‘Mood Banaleya’ song is sung by Amruta Fadnavis. It was released by T-Series on 6th January 2023. The song is penned by Kumaar. The song is composed by Meet Bros. The video of the song features Amruta Fadnavis, Avinash Mishra, and Mehak Ghai. The song has more than 4.5 crore views on YouTube.

Riyaz Aly is a 20-year-old model and social media influencer. He hails from Jaigaon in Bhutan. He was famous on Tik Tok. Now he works as a dancer, model, actor, and social media influencer. In his latest social media post he is seen dancing with Amruta Fadnavis on her song ‘Mood Banaleya’.