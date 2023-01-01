Sunday, January 1, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAndhra Pradesh: Stampede in Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow once again, 3 dead and many left...
FeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Andhra Pradesh: Stampede in Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow once again, 3 dead and many left injured

Chandrababu Naidu's rally reached Vikas Nagar in Guntur where the Sankranti gift distribution program was organised. That is when a stampede broke out and led to the loss of 3 lives.

OpIndia Staff
chandrababu naidu
A huge crowd gathered at Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow. Image Source: ANI
14

A stampede took place at former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow on 1st January 2022 in Guntur, claiming 3 lives while many others were left injured in this incident. It wasn’t the first such tragedy at a Chandrababu Naidu event, recently, on December 28, a similar incident took place at Naidu’s rally in Kandukur, in which 8 people died.

Chandrababu Naidu’s rally reached Vikas Nagar in Guntur where the Sankranti gift distribution program was organised. That is when a stampede broke out and led to the loss of 3 lives. Many others are feared to be injured. The injured are being treated in the local government hospital.

Arif Hafeez, SP Guntur said, “Three people died and several were injured during a public meeting held by TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur district.”

Chandrababu Naidu was on a tour of different areas of the Nellore district from December 28 to 30. During this time, he attended various programs in the Kandukur, Kawali, and Kovoor constituencies of the district. He had recently interacted with farmers affected by cyclone Mandos in Kandukur as well.

The Kandukur incident took place on the evening of December 28, in which 8 people died, while Chandrababu Naidu was holding a road show there. When his convoy was crossing the Gudam sewage canal, several activists fell into the canal. Three people died of suffocation on the spot and two others died on the way to the hospital and 3 more died later.

During the roadshow, a large number of people gathered and there was a scuffle, which led to a stampede-like situation near the canal and many people fell into the canal. Soon after the accident, Chandrababu Naidu canceled his meeting. He had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased. He had also asked party leaders to ensure better treatment for the injured.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAndhra pradesh stampede; Chandrababu Naidu stampede
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
610,684FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com