A stampede took place at former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow on 1st January 2022 in Guntur, claiming 3 lives while many others were left injured in this incident. It wasn’t the first such tragedy at a Chandrababu Naidu event, recently, on December 28, a similar incident took place at Naidu’s rally in Kandukur, in which 8 people died.

Chandrababu Naidu’s rally reached Vikas Nagar in Guntur where the Sankranti gift distribution program was organised. That is when a stampede broke out and led to the loss of 3 lives. Many others are feared to be injured. The injured are being treated in the local government hospital.

Arif Hafeez, SP Guntur said, “Three people died and several were injured during a public meeting held by TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur district.”

Chandrababu Naidu was on a tour of different areas of the Nellore district from December 28 to 30. During this time, he attended various programs in the Kandukur, Kawali, and Kovoor constituencies of the district. He had recently interacted with farmers affected by cyclone Mandos in Kandukur as well.

The Kandukur incident took place on the evening of December 28, in which 8 people died, while Chandrababu Naidu was holding a road show there. When his convoy was crossing the Gudam sewage canal, several activists fell into the canal. Three people died of suffocation on the spot and two others died on the way to the hospital and 3 more died later.

During the roadshow, a large number of people gathered and there was a scuffle, which led to a stampede-like situation near the canal and many people fell into the canal. Soon after the accident, Chandrababu Naidu canceled his meeting. He had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased. He had also asked party leaders to ensure better treatment for the injured.