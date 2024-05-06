On Monday (6th May), Ola co-founder and entrepreneur Bhavish Aggarwal slammed the Western woke culture and the invasion of ‘pronoun illness’ in India.

In a tweet, he talked about LinkedIn’s new Artificial Intelligence (AI) bot and its reference to him with pronouns such as ‘they/ their.’ Bhavish Aggarwal then raised alarm about multinational companies indoctrinating unsuspecting Indians with ‘pronoun illness.’

He wrote, “Hoping that this “pronoun illness” doesn’t reach India. Many “big city schools” in India are now teaching it to kids. Also see many CVs with pronouns these days. Need to know where to draw the line in following the west blindly!”

Screenshot is from LinkedIns AI bot.



“(The) screenshot is from LinkedIn’s AI bot. This “pronouns illness” is being perpetuated in India by MNCs without us Indians even realising it,” the OLA co-founder cautioned.

He further emphasised, “Most of us in India have no clue about politics of this pronouns illness. People do it because it’s become expected in our corporate culture, especially MNCs.”

“Better to send this illness back where it came from. Our culture has always had respect for all. No need for new pronouns,” Bhavish Aggarwal concluded.

Most of us in India have no clue about politics of this pronouns illness. People do it because it’s become expected in our corporate culture, especially MNCs



Netizens were amazed that a top Indian entrepreneur finally took a firm stand against the mass indoctrination of Indians in the name of inclusivity. “Indian languages are mostly gender neutral. We can’t blindly import a Western disease,” wrote X user Ganesh.

“It has reached… backed by MNCs and Social Media! Infact in some companies not having a pronoun in your signature or internal profile can get you sidelined for promotions,” another X user pointed out.

Another X user wrote, “We just need Employers like you to stand the ground and it wont.”

The ‘pronoun illness’ is a part of the larger ‘woke culture’ that has now infiltrated Western society. New and ever-changing pronouns of woke individuals and their diverse gender identities are just the tip of the iceberg.

Once such deranged behaviour finds acceptance in society, it gives way to historical distortion, the creation of unsafe spaces for women, the grooming of vulnerable children and destruction of social and family values.