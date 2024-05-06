Monday, May 6, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Hoping that this pronoun illness doesn’t reach India': Ola co-founder slams woke culture, speaks...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Hoping that this pronoun illness doesn’t reach India’: Ola co-founder slams woke culture, speaks out about schools brainwashing kids

Bhavish Aggarwal raised alarm about multinational companies indoctrinating unsuspecting Indians with 'pronoun illness.'

OpIndia Staff
‘Hoping that this pronoun illness doesn’t reach India’: Ola co-founder slams woke culture, speaks out about schools brainwashing kids
Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal, image via Fortune/ Getty
19

On Monday (6th May), Ola co-founder and entrepreneur Bhavish Aggarwal slammed the Western woke culture and the invasion of ‘pronoun illness’ in India.

In a tweet, he talked about LinkedIn’s new Artificial Intelligence (AI) bot and its reference to him with pronouns such as ‘they/ their.’ Bhavish Aggarwal then raised alarm about multinational companies indoctrinating unsuspecting Indians with ‘pronoun illness.’

He wrote, “Hoping that this “pronoun illness” doesn’t reach India. Many “big city schools” in India are now teaching it to kids. Also see many CVs with pronouns these days. Need to know where to draw the line in following the west blindly!”

“(The) screenshot is from LinkedIn’s AI bot. This “pronouns illness” is being perpetuated in India by MNCs without us Indians even realising it,” the OLA co-founder cautioned.

He further emphasised, “Most of us in India have no clue about politics of this pronouns illness. People do it because it’s become expected in our corporate culture, especially MNCs.”

“Better to send this illness back where it came from. Our culture has always had respect for all. No need for new pronouns,” Bhavish Aggarwal concluded.

Netizens were amazed that a top Indian entrepreneur finally took a firm stand against the mass indoctrination of Indians in the name of inclusivity. “Indian languages are mostly gender neutral. We can’t blindly import a Western disease,” wrote X user Ganesh.

“It has reached… backed by MNCs and Social Media! Infact in some companies not having a pronoun in your signature or internal profile can get you sidelined for promotions,” another X user pointed out.

Another X user wrote, “We just need Employers like you to stand the ground and it wont.”

The ‘pronoun illness’ is a part of the larger ‘woke culture’ that has now infiltrated Western society. New and ever-changing pronouns of woke individuals and their diverse gender identities are just the tip of the iceberg.

Once such deranged behaviour finds acceptance in society, it gives way to historical distortion, the creation of unsafe spaces for women, the grooming of vulnerable children and destruction of social and family values.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbhavish aggarwal, ola, woke culture, pronoun illness, pronouns
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Jharkhand: ED raids household help of Congress leader Alamgir Alam close to Rahul Gandhi, recovers ₹25 crore cash so far

ANI -

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar slaps party worker for putting his hand around Shivakumar’s shoulder during campaigning, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Hamas Megaphones would not have freedom of expression: Netanyahu govt shuts down Al Jazeera in Israel, issues orders to close offices and confiscate equipment...

OpIndia Staff -

British actor Bernard Hill, who played King Theoden in ‘Lord of the Rings’ and Captain Smith in ‘Titanic’, passes away

ANI -

Uttar Pradesh: Tahir Ali, his associate gang rape girl in forest till she lost consciousness, gets shot in leg during encounter with police, hunt...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress leader BL Mungekar spreads fake news that President Murmu was present when PM Modi filed nomination, claims someone else tweeted it after the...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Attack on IAF convoy stuntbaazi, pre-planned to help BJP’: Former Punjab CM and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi makes controversial remark

OpIndia Staff -

Radhika Khera resigns from Congress, says she was locked in a room after Ayodhya visit: Read about the mistreatment and denial of justice to...

ANI -

75 delegates from election management bodies of 23 countries: Largest ever global delegation to witness India’s general elections

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: 72-year-old shopkeeper Qamar Ansari rapes 9-year-old minor after luring her with a chocolate, threatens to kill her parents if she tells anyone

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com