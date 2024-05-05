An encounter between the police and miscreants took place on the morning of 4th May in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district in which a man named Tahir Ali was shot in the leg. He has been arrested and sent to jail after medical treatment. An illegal pistol and cartridges have been recovered from him. He is a history-sheeter and has a total of 13 cases against him. He and his accomplice raped a 20-year-old girl on 2nd May. She fainted due to the brutal sexual assault and sought help from the villagers in her naked condition. Now, the authorities are searching for the other man.

The case pertains to the Sahjanwa police station neighbourhood of Gorakhpur district. This case belongs to the Sahjanwa police station area of Gorakhpur district. A complaint was submitted here on 3rd May by the father of the victim who is originally from Jiyanpur, Azamgarh. He stated that a day earlier his daughter had left home at 7 pm without telling anyone following a disagreement with her family. He searched for her all night among their relatives and friends. The next morning he came to know that she was in the Sahjanwa region and immediately reached there.

She narrated her entire ordeal after seeing her father. She recounted that she met a young man when she walked out of her residence out of fury. He seduced her and brought her to Gorakhpur. Tahir Ali had reportedly tricked her in the name of securing a job in Gorakhpur. On the night of 2nd May, he took her to a forest in Sahjanwa and he had also called one of his friends there. Both of them then proceeded to sexually violate her throughout the night. They abused her on a riverside within the forested area after administering an intoxicating substance.

Later, the person who brought the young woman from Azamgarh to Gorakhpur was identified as Tahir Ali. According to media reports, Tahir Ali and another accused scratched her entire body during the night. She passed out in the forest from the repeated rape after which they left her unconscious and absconded from there. The girl found herself in a nude state when she regained consciousness and went to a nearby hamlet in the same condition where she was helped by the villagers. She was dressed and the matter was reported to the police.

The girl’s father was notified by the authorities and they registered a First Information Report under Section 376(D) for gang-rape of the Indian Penal Code on his complaint. Tahir Ali was recognized as the primary offender case by the cops who launched a search operation for him on 4th May. His location was discovered to be in Ranukhor village and the police surrounded him. He started firing after seeing the cops and one of the retaliatory shots struck his leg.

The police apprehended the injured Tahir Ali. He was admitted to the hospital and thrown behind bars afterwards. Tahir Ali is a native of Khalilabad of Sant Kabirnagar district. A hunt is on for the second culprit. According to the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gorakhpur, the police are investigating the matter and taking necessary action. Police seized a .315 bore pistol, three cartridge shells and one cartridge from his possession. OpIndia has a copy of the complaint.