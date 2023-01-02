Another eyewitness to the horrific Delhi accident, where a 20-year-old girl was killed after her scooty was allegedly hit by a car and dragged for a few kilometres on Sunday, recounted how that night, he saw the girl’s head hanging over the rear tyre of the car. He also said that the accused’s car had taken a sharp U-turn as soon as it approached a police booth.

Vikas, who works as a delivery executive for the food delivery aggregator Zomato, recalled how he was returning after delivering a food parcel on Kanjhawal road at around 3.20 am when he was almost hit by the same Baleno car.

In an interview with Mirror Now, Vikas explained that his bike and the car almost collided, causing him to lose his balance. Vikas went on to say that by the time he regained control of himself and his bike, the driver, who was driving at an approximate speed of 40 to 60 km/h, had taken a right turn towards Rohini. As soon as the driver saw a police booth about 150 metres ahead, he made a sharp u-turn on the single lane.

“When an automobile makes a sharp turn, it usually makes a loud noise. I instantly turned around when I heard the loud noise. This is when I noticed a girl’s head dangling over the car’s rear tyre. I was completely shocked. It was about 3.35- 3.40 am. at the time. Suddenly, I noticed two police officers passing by on a bike. I pulled over and told them what I observed. I even told them which path the automobile drove. In turn, the policemen inquired about my well-being. They asked me to leave and said they would check into it,” Vikas recalled.

Meanwhile, DCP Outer Delhi Harendra K Singh said in a video byte Monday that the police have identified the car and arrested the five accused who were sitting in the car at the time of the accident. The accused, he said have been arrested under IPC sections 279, 304(A) and 304. They would be produced in court later in the day today where the Delhi police would seek their remand so that the entire sequence of events can be established in their presence. DCP outer further assured that the police and the forensic team are working closely on the case. He asserted that all angles in the case are being looked into closely.

The accused dragged the body for 1.5 hours for about 18-20 km, eyewitness narrates horrific details of the Delhi accident

Notably, prior to this, another eyewitness Deepak Dahiya, who runs a confectionery shop on Kanjhawala Road in Ladpur village had recounted the horror. He had told ANI on Sunday that the accused kept dragging the body of the girl which got entangled to their vehicle for 18 to 20 kilometres and it lasted for about one and a half hours.

Dahiya said he also chased the car with his bike and was in contact with the police.

After about one and a half hours, the body fell from the car near Jyoti village on Kanjhawala Road, after which the accused fled, he said.

“It could not be just an accident,” Dahiya had stressed.

The family of the 20-year-old woman who died in the horrific Delhi hit-and-run case on December 31, meanwhile, claimed that her death was not an accident. “The girl was dragged for around 10 metres. Scooty and the body has been found in two different places. It is not an accident, after seeing that girl alone, something wrong must have happened with her, that’s why the scooty and the body were found at two different places,” the girl’s uncle has alleged.

Police say it was an accident but locals give a different version

Notably, yesterday, Police said that this case was of an accident. The police said that the condition of the girl after the incident was so bad, that after being dragged on, her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off.

“The accused told police that the windows of the vehicle were closed and the music was playing on loud volume so they did not get to know…When they came to know they fled from the spot,” DCP said.

While the police said that it is a case of an accident locals in the area refuted the claim. Talking to ABP News, multiple people who claimed to have witnessed the incident claimed that the girl was thrown out of the moving car in a naked state. They claimed that there was not much sign of injury on the body that would be caused by getting dragged for such a long distance.

Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, meanwhile, also took cognisance of the matter and issued notice to the Delhi police.