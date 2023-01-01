A young woman died in Delhi after she was dragged by a car for a long distance after the two-wheeler she was riding was knocked down by the speeding car. The incident happened in Kanjhawala, Delhi early in the morning on 1st January 2023.

According to police, after her scooter was hit by the Baleno car, the young woman’s clothes got entangled in the wheels of the car, due to which she was dragged to a distance of about 7 to 8 kilometres. She died in this accident. All the clothes on her body were torn, and the body of the young woman was found naked on the road.

Later the police identified the owner of the car based on the registration of the car and then arrested five people who were in the vehicle. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Police said that this case is of an accident. According to DCP Outer, the Outer Delhi Police received information in the early hours of the morning that a dead body was hanging in a vehicle, which was going toward Qutubgarh. The police team reached the spot and started searching for the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the police received information that the naked body of a young woman was lying on the road in the Kanjhawala area. The crime team was called to the spot and forensic evidence was also collected. The body has been sent for post-mortem. When the police started searching for the car, the car was found in a damaged state in Sultanpuri.

At the same time, the police also found a scooter damaged in the accident. According to the police, after the accident, it was found that a young woman riding a scooty was trapped in the wheels of the overspeeding car and the car was dragging her far away.

A video of the spot has surfaced, in which the body is found naked. In such a situation, the police are investigating the case in all aspects. In the initial information, the police described this case as an accident. Investigation revealed that after the accident, the girl was dragged a long way and she died as she was stuck in the wheels of the car, due to which her clothes were also torn.

The accused young boys were under the influence of alcohol and were returning home from Murthal Sonipat to their home in Mangolpuri when the young girl riding a scooty was hit by this car near Sultanpuri. The girl then got trapped under the car and the accused boys dragged her 7-8 km away. However, the accused youths have claimed that while their car had met with an accident with the scooter, they were not aware that the girl was dragged by their car for such a long distance. The police also denied the claims on social media that the girl was sexually assaulted.

A passerby saw the girl’s body trapped under the car near Jonti village in Kanjhawala and called the police. It has been learned that the girl was returning home after working as a welcome girl at a private function late last night. While returning, she met with the accident. At present, the police have arrested the accused Amit, who was driving the car, Kalu who was sitting next to him, and three others. The damaged Baleno car (DL8 CAY 6414) is registered in the name of Lokesh Prasad Sharma.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal expressed her sentiments for the deceased young woman and issued a notice to the police. She tweeted, “The naked body of a girl was found in Delhi’s Kanjhawala, it is being told that some boys in an inebriated state hit her scooter with a car and dragged her for several kilometers. This matter is very dangerous, I am issuing an appearance summons to Delhi Police. The whole truth should come out.” She also questioned the security arrangements made by the Delhi police on new year’s eve.

दिल्ली की सड़कों पर एक लड़की को नशे में धुत लड़कों ने अपनी गाड़ी से कई किलोमीटर तक घसीटा। उसका शव नग्न अवस्था में सड़क पर मिला। ये बेहद भयानक मामला है। दिल्ली पुलिस को हाज़िरी समन जारी कर रहे हैं। क्या सुरक्षा व्यवस्था थी न्यू ईयर के मौक़े पे ?

Harendra K Singh, DCP Outer Delhi said, “The police apprehended the accused on the basis of the registered car number. During the probe, the accused said that their car met with an accident with the victim’s scooty but they were unaware that she was dragged along with their car for several kilometers.”

He added, “It is not true that the victim was sexually assaulted. It is being wrongly circulated on social media. We will take action against those responsible for spreading such news.” Further investigation into this case is going on.

Eyewitnesses give a different version

While the police have said that it is a case of an accident and the girl died after she was dragged by the car for 7-8 kilometres, locals in the area have refuted the claim. Talking to ABP News, multiple people who claimed to have witnessed the incident claimed that the girl was thrown out of the moving car in a naked state. They claimed that there was not much sign of injury on the body that would be caused by getting dragged for such a long distance.

Some people also claimed that a police PCR vehicle was following the car when the girl was thrown out, however, they were not sure if the car was being chased by the police. They also said that nobody saw any incident of the accident as claimed by the police, and all they saw was the naked dead body lying on the road after it was thrown from the car. One man categorically claimed that the victim was deliberately killed and she didn’t meet with any accident. He also claimed that the clothes of the girl were removed, they weren’t torn due to dragging.

The eyewitnesses also questioned how the girl’s body reached the spot if she was dragged after her clothes got tangled with the car, as there were no clothes on her body.