On Sunday, January 1, 2023, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Assam government has begun an experiment to incorporate the Muslim population, especially Bengali-speaking Muslims, as stakeholders in the government’s fight against radical Islamists and Jihadis.

The CM elaborated on the state administration plans by explaining how there are many locations in the state where there are very few Hindus. In these places, the government has begun a new experiment in the fight against Jihadi violence by involving the Muslim community as stakeholders, especially Bengali-speaking Muslims, he explained.

According to Sarma, the Director General of Police is collaborating with Bengali Muslims who have a positive attitude towards education to de-radicalise privately run Madarsas in the state and create “a good environment”. Sarma further stated that they were receiving cooperation, and that individuals in charge of the Madarsas were being viewed as stakeholders rather than foes.

“They should not be considered as enemies, instead we want them as stakeholders,” the chief minister said while speaking to reporters on the first day of the new year.

CM Sarma said that a checklist has been prepared for the Madarsas, though the state is yet to enter into any agreement with stakeholders, things are moving in the right direction. He added that the Assam Police is working with Muslims in the state to “rationalise” Madarsa education.

The Assam CM also announced on Sunday, January 1, 2023, that all teachers who have come from outside Assam to teach in Madarsas in the state may be asked to appear from time to time at the nearest police stations.

The action follows a government crackdown on Madarsas with suspected ties to the terrorist group Ansar-ul-Bangla or Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), which led to the identification of 51 Bangladeshis who were teaching in some of the madarsas in the state.