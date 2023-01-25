In a bizarre incident on Tuesday, a man from Bengaluru threw a handful of currency notes from the KR Market flyover for an unusual reason and jammed the traffic below the flyover as people gathered to collect the showering currency notes below the bridge. The video of the incident went viral over social media showing the man throwing Rs 10 currency notes from the flyover.

According to the reports, the man dressed in a coat, carrying a clock hung from his neck, arrived on a two-wheeler and stopped on the flyover. He then started to throw Rs 10 currency notes from both sides of the flyover on the road below, causing people to stop and catch the money below the flyover. Reportedly, around 2000 notes in the denomination of Rs 10 were showered onto the road by the man. The Bengaluru Police were informed about the incident and detained the man identified as Arun V and interrogated him in the case. The Police stated that Arun V is a YouTuber, a host, and works as an employee of an event management company and he executed the act for attaining publicity.

It’s raining money in #Bengaluru.

Man throws money from flyover in KR Market. The video of the incident, which reportedly happened Tuesday morning, has since gone viral.#News9SouthDeskhttps://t.co/vU8b3g1rhm pic.twitter.com/CbsHKOvOQ8 — News9 (@News9Tweets) January 24, 2023

“He appeared to be trying to establish himself as an event manager and was looking for publicity when he released video clips including the one where he is seen throwing a wad of currency notes from the flyover,” the Police said.

“During the inquiry, we found that he did it for promotion and publicity as he is an anchor and an event manager. He, along with his friend Satish, arrived this morning at the flyover and threw the money. He chose the location since it was a crowded place. The videos were also shared by him on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Bengaluru West, Laxman Nimbargi.

Arun meanwhile apologized for the act and insisted that he had valid reasons to execute the act. “I apologize for causing the traffic jam but my intentions for right. Give me some time… I will explain why I did that,” he said. The police also visited his house in Nagarbhavi and issued a notice for an offense leading to public nuisance. They said the man denied charges of being mentally unstable.

The police have filed an FIR against Arun, 30, and has detained him under sections 283 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation) and 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 92 (D) (punishment of certain street offenses and nuisance) of the Karnataka Police Act.