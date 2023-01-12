Thursday, January 12, 2023
Updated:

Bihar: Temple in Darbhanga vandalised, idols destroyed and thrown into pond, accused Mohammed Chand arrested

Mohammad Chand entered the open gate temple, broke the statue of King Shailesh, threw away idols in the pond and burnt the puja material

OpIndia Staff
Mohammad Chand vandalises Darbhanga temple. Image Source: Network18
An incident of vandalism of a temple has been reported from Darbhanga, Bihar. This temple is in Azam Nagar mohalla of Vishwavidyalaya police station area. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Chand. He has been arrested by the police after a protest by locals. The incident took place on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

According to the information received, there is no door in the Brahma Sthan temple located in Azam Nagar mohalla. Mohammad Chand entered the temple and broke the statue of King Shailesh. The idols of gods and goddesses were damaged and thrown into the pond. He then set fire to the puja (worship) material kept in the temple.

Local Hindus were outraged by this incident and staged protests. The police reached the spot and arrested the accused. Station House Officer Satyaprakash Jha pacified the angry people and said that the guilty will be severely punished. The police also recovered the idols from the pond and kept them in the temple premises.

It has been informed by police that there is a dispute over the way to the temple. For this reason, the gate of the temple has not been built. Aggrieved by the incident of vandalism of idols in the temple, locals have demanded that a gate be installed in the temple.

According to the report of Dainik Jagran, Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists and local people have set up a temporary gate in the temple. Madhukar, district co-minister of the VHP, has demanded the district administration to demarcate the temple and pond to settle the dispute.

A few years ago, there was a loud explosion near the Durga temple in Azamnagar of Darbhanga. The wall and roof of Mohammad Nazir’s house were demolished in this blast that took place in June 2020. People said that the sound of the blast was heard up to an area of about one kilometer.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

