Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Muslim goons backed by CPIM allegedly set ablaze former CM Biplab Deb’s ancestral home, Hindu pujaris also attacked: Details

The incident took place during the rituals performed to mark the death anniversary of Biplab Deb's father.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim Mob attacked ex-CM's house in Tripura
Former CM of Tripura Biplab Deb's ancestral home set ablaze by Muslim mob allegedly backed by CPIM (Image: SS from video by Yatendra Sharma/Week)
On January 3, former Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Deb’s ancestral home was set ablaze by unidentified goons. As per reports, the goons, allegedly from the Muslim community, attacked the house and broke several windows before setting it on fire. Several vehicles were also damaged. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that CPIM-backed goons initiated the attack.

Reports suggest that the attack was planned in the light of yearly rituals held at Deb’s house in memories of his father, Hirudhan Deb, on his death anniversary on January 4. At the time of the attack, no one was at home. So far, no causalities have been reported in the incident.

As per the ANI report, the incident occurred when a group of priests reached Deb’s home in Rajdhanagar of Jamjuri in Udaipur, district Gomti, Tripura. They arrived to participate in the rituals on the death anniversary of Deb’s father. The goons attacked the pujaris and damaged their vehicles. Locals managed to save the pujaris. The goons managed to escape.

Reportedly, when the locals tried to stop the goons, they damaged the shops before escaping. Sub Divisional Police Officer Nirupama Debbarma and Additional Superintendent of Police Debanjana Roy reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

OpIndia Staff
