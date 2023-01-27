Rashid Alvi, a senior leader of the Congress, has asked for evidence of the surgical strike after Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh had demanded the same. In favour of Digvijaya’s statement, Rashid Alvi stated that the government should display the surgical strike video, they profess to have in their possession. If they don’t have the footage, they should make an apology for lying.

Rashid Alvi reportedly stated that we have faith in our army and surgical strike, according to the news agency ANI. Our troops are our pride. Of that, we are certain. But it is naive to trust the BJP-led government at all. He argued that the government maintains that the footage is available. In light of what Digvijaya Singh just said, if a video exists, show it. Apologies if there isn’t one. This question is raised when the government claims to have the video.

Our dispute is not with the army, Rashid Alvi stated. The army never issued a statement on the subject. However, Amit Shah, who said that 250–300 people were killed, is the subject of our query. Sushma Swaraj who isn’t among us anymore had said, that we struck at such a place where no one could die. Since he claims that 400 people have perished, we have a question for the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. Whom to believe, they’re all part of the government. Fauj is not the army wing of the BJP. The army has our trust. Each and every citizen is proud of them.

#WATCH | We’ve confidence in our security forces but can’t trust BJP govt. Govt says it has video (of surgical strike) so what’s wrong with Digvijaya Singh asking govt to show it? We’re not asking for proof (of strike) but govt should show video it claims it has:Rashid Alvi, Cong pic.twitter.com/ULtlUyBgLJ — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2023

Rashid Alvi questioned where the problem is in Digvijaya Singh’s demand to reveal the video. “Just show us the visual evidence. What is wrong with it if he has called for an investigation into the Pulwama case?”

Rahul Gandhi disassociated himself from Digvijaya Singh’s assertion when he was questioned about it. He claimed that we do not want proof because we have faith in the army. Rashid Alvi stated, “I haven’t seen or heard Rahul’s statement on this.” I don’t wish to offer any commentary. Party officials are permitted to speak their own minds.

On January 24, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dissociated himself from comments made by Digvijaya Singh, a senior party official, that questioned the 2019 surgical strikes.

#WATCH | We don’t appreciate Digvijaya Singh’s personal views. His views are outlying views. We are absolutely clear that the Armed Forces do their job exceptionally well and they do not need to provide proof of that: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/O67iRg8aNk — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

On Tuesday, Congressman Digvijay Singh had questioned the surgical strike. He added that in Pulwama, 40 of our CRPF troops were killed. PM Modi refused the CRPF leaders’ plea to evacuate all of the men. How could such an error occur? He claimed to have carried out a surgical strike but offered no evidence. BJP simply promote lies.