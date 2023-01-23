Monday, January 23, 2023
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh casts aspersions on Indian Army’s surgical strikes across LoC, says there is no proof of it

“They(Centre) keep harping on surgical strikesbut there is no proof of it,” Singh said at a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh CM on Monday courted controversy after he questioned the authenticity of surgical strikes carried out by the Indian Armed Forces across the Line of Control.

“They(Centre) keep harping on surgical strikes. They talk about how many were killed in surgical strikes but there is no proof of it,” Singh said at a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh said the Centre hasn’t placed a report on the 2016 surgical strike or the 2019 Pulwama terror attack before Parliament till date.

Ironically, Singh made the comment on the day when the country is celebrating Parakram Diwas, the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subash Chandra Bose.

PM Modi names 21 unnamed Andaman islands after Param Vir Chakra recipients

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi named the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees in a ceremony on the occasion of Parakram Diwas.

PM Modi also unveiled the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, earlier known as Ross Islands. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the ceremony in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The largest unnamed island was named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, Major Somnath Sharma, who lost his life in action on November 3, 1947, while repulsing Pakistani infiltrators near Srinagar Airport.

