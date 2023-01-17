Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Absconding terrorist Dawood Ibrahim got married again in Karachi: Sister Haseena Parkar’s son tells NIA

Dawood Ibrahim is currently staying in Pakistan's Karachi's defence area near Abdulla Gazi Baba Dargah, revealed his nephew.

During questioning by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in September last year, Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew revealed the personal details of the absconding terrorist. Dawood’s late sister Haseena Parkar’s son, Alishah Ibrahim Parkar, told the anti-terror investigation agency that the wanted criminal has married for the second time to a Pakistani woman and is staying in Pakistan’s Karachi’s defence area near Abdulla Gazi Baba Dargah.

He also stated that Dawood has not divorced his first wife, Mehjabeen, who he claims is still in contact with relatives in Mumbai.

According to India Today, Shah said that he believes Dawood’s second marriage may be a ploy to divert investigators’ attention away from Mehjabeen. Ali Shah stated that he met Dawood Ibrahim’s first wife in Dubai in July 2022, when she informed him of Dawood’s second marriage.

He further alleged that Mehjabeen Shaikh communicates with Dawood’s relatives in India via WhatsApp calls.

Dawood Ibrahim formed a special unit to target India, reveals NIA

Notably, last year, the National Investigation Agency revealed that Dawood Ibrahim was planning to launch terror attacks on India using explosives and lethal weapons. He had formed a special unit with the aim of inciting violence in different parts of the country.

This was after the ED conducted raids in South Mumbai in connection with a money laundering case against Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Close to nine places in Mumbai and one in Thane were raided by the ED including the residences of Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar and brother Iqbal Kaskar.

The agency has also learned that Dawood has been using various social media platforms to communicate with his network. He has also helped them financially and logistically to create a riot-like situation in various parts of India deliberately.

A case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has already been registered against Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

