On January 29, Delhi police arrested two pro-Khalistani men for the Khalistani slogans painted on a wall in Paschim Vihar. Graffiti included slogans like ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ and ‘Referendum 2020’. Similar graffiti was also found in other parts of the national capital, including Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Peeragarhi, and other places. The authorities immediately cleaned up the walls displaying these Khalistani slogans, and a probe was initiated into the matter.

Delhi Police has detained two people in connection with pro-Khalistan related graffiti that appeared in the area of Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi and other parts of West Delhi in January this year: Police sources — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2023

A case was registered under Sections 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy ) of the Indian Penal Code. As per reports, the two persons detained by the police were working at the behest of the banned Khalistani terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice, and its boss Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. They had allegedly received funding from abroad to initiate anti-India activities.

Notably, SFJ had released a video threatening to attack Red Fort and hoisting the Khalistani flag on it before Republic Day. Soon after, pro-Khalistani posters and slogans were painted across Delhi. A special Cell of Delhi Police started a probe into the matter and CCTV footage of the areas was also checked to identify the culprits.

Reports suggest that the arrested persons were promised a larger amount for a bigger task.

Sikhs For Justice is a Khalistani terrorist organisation run by terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. The Government of India banned the organisation under UAPA in 2019. The organisation has been linked to several incidents in India, including graffiti on government buildings, hoisting the alien flag on Red Fort on Republic Day 2021, and more. SFJ is also running a so-called Referendum 2020, seeking votes from pro-Khalistani elements worldwide for a separate Sikh nation.