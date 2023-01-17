On Saturday (January 14), controversial ‘historian’ Romila Thapar delivered her speech at the India International Centre (IIC), despite calls for a boycott.

As expected, Thapar used the occasion to cast aspersions on the existence of love jihad and negate the historical persecution of Hindus. “The Muslims culminated in Pakistan and the Hindus are edging towards a Hindu Rashtra. The colonial projection is succeeding,” she tried to create panic and hysteria.

She also claimed that the confrontation between the Mughals and the Rajputs was a complex political conflict that transcended the Hindi-Muslim confrontation. Romila Thapar also suggested that marriage alliances were used to strengthen social bonding.

Upcoming Event at IIC



C.D. Deshmukh Memorial Lecture on 14th January, 6.30 PM



The lecture will be delivered by Prof. Romila Thapar, a pre-eminent historian and Professor Emerita, Jawaharlal Nehru University who will speak on Our History, Their History, Whose History. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/5amQzWobD2 — India International Centre(Official Account) (@IIC_Delhi) January 12, 2023

“The Mughal royal family married into Rajput royal families of high status. Since Muslims as non-caste aliens were treated as ‘mleccha’ by upper caste Hindus, did the Rajput ruling families lose face marrying into a ‘mleccha’ family even if it was the imperial family?” she claimed.

Romila Thapar further added, “Apparently not. Was it a matter of pride that they were marrying ‘up’ as it were? There was of course no ‘love jihad’ in those days. Memoirs and autobiographies do not suggest that these were forced marriages since sociability among them on both sides was applauded.

Despite her dwindling credibility as a historian, she was platformed by the India International Centre. Such a luxury was not accorded to non-Left intellectuals, politicians and historians (the infamous case of Bloomsbury India for instance)

LSR succumbs to leftist pressure, de-platforms BJP spokesperson

The SC/ST Cell of Lady Shri Ram College had invited BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan to give a talk on Ambedkar Jayanti, which is celebrated on April 14th each year.

However, due to an outcry from the Students Federation of India (SFI) last year, the invitation was eventually withdrawn. Paswan expressed his disappointment with the cancellation, as he had already begun preparing for the talk, which was to be titled “Ambedkar Beyond the Constitution.”

He remarked, “Apart from my political affiliation, I am a Dalit myself, and come from an academic background. I have even co-authored a book Makers of the Modern Dalit History and was willing to engage with the students. I feel that my voice has been stifled. This is disgraceful.”

Screengrab of the news report

A champion of cancel culture, SFI secretary Prachi claimed, “The BJP has a history of being anti-Dalit and an invite to a spokesperson of the party would be making a mockery of Ambedkar Jayanti. How can we keep the politics of a person aside and look only at his work? This cannot be done.”

JNU leads the pack of Leftist wolves

In December 2015, the infamous JNU student union displayed their intolerance over an invitation sent to Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev to the International Congress of Vedanta.

“The powerful student union objected tooth and nail to the invitation extended to him as the special speaker at the congregation”, read a report by India News.

In a series of tweets, Baba Ramdev said, “I would have surely gone to JNU if time allowed to have candid, scientific & logical discussion, even with my ideological adversaries.”

He further added, “Though I am not able to attend JNU event due to some other engagement. But fight around #BabaBlocked in an academic campus is unfortunate.”

Screengrab of the tweets by Baba Ramdev

In January 2017, an invitation sent to then BJP IT cell chief, Arvind Gupta, to speak at JNU’s Digital Financial Literacy Campaign was cancelled by the JNU administration following protests organised by the Left-dominated student council.

JNUSU President Mohit Pandey had accused Gupta of supposedly abusing women and running targeted online campaigns against political opponents. He claimed, “After destroying the country through demonetisation, they are trying to digitise the economy.”

“For that they are inviting a man who was instrumental in painting Kanhaiya as an anti-national and whose troll army ran a campaign where they claimed that Najeeb had joined ISIS,” he further alleged.

Screengrab of the report by India News

When Oxford University gave it to demands of anti-Hindu groups

In May last year, film director Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter to inform that his invitation to address the Oxford Union was cancelled, just hours before the event.

“It was all confirmed on email but a few hours back, they said they had made a mistake, there was a double booking and they wouldn’t be able to host me today. Without even asking me, they changed the date to July 1 because on that day no student would be there and there’s no point doing an event,” he pointed out.

IMPORTANT:

Yet another Hindu voice is curbed at HINDUPHOBIC @OxfordUnion.



They have cancelled me. In reality, they cancelled Hindu Genocide & Hindu students who are a minority at Oxford Univ. The president elect is a Paksitani.

Pl share & support me in this most difficult fight. pic.twitter.com/4mGqwjNmoB — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 31, 2022

The director of ‘The Kashmir Files’ said that he was also not allowed to videotape his address at Cambridge University after deniers of Kashmiri Hindu genocide protested against such a move. He said that their opposition to his freedom of speech was based on his support of democratically elected PM Narendra Modi.

“They call me Islamophobic. As if killing thousands of Kashmiri Hindus was not Hinduphobic but making a film on the truth is Islamophobic Hindus are in minority at Oxford University. This is the oppression of the minority,” he was heard as saying.

These are only some of the events that were cancelled after the intolerant left-liberal ecosystem chose to curb freedom of speech while cribbing about the same on social media. It is also interesting to note that the intellectual class in India has the propensity to ignore the angst of Hindus against those who whitewash their genocide but have dropped speakers with remarkable alacrity when it comes to calls for a boycott from the Left, over trivial and mostly imagined reasons. Vivek Agnihotri, for example, was cancelled simply because he made a movie that shows the often whitewashed persecution and genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.

Guru Prakash Paswan, for example, is himself a Dalit scholar and was hounded by the Left simple because he disagreed with them as far as politics was concerned. He was cancelled despite the shill noise that the Left makes about hearing Dalit scholars and ensuring that the legacy of Dr Ambedkar is talked about.

Romila Thapar, on the other hand, is a “historian” who has been debunked by several scholars and has habitually whitewashed the genocide and persecution of Hindus. She was given a platform despite Hindus urging the cancellation of her talk, because it was evident that she would spread more distorted history to ensure that the amnesia of the Hindu community about their own history remains intact.