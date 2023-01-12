Thursday, January 12, 2023
HomeNews ReportsFormer BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma gets arms license to carry gun as threats to...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma gets arms license to carry gun as threats to her life from Islamists continue

Nupur Sharma has been facing threats to her after Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair instigated Islamists to go after her for her comments on Prophet Muhammad and his wife Ayesha

OpIndia Staff
Nupur Sharma gets gun licence
8

Former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma has received an arms license to carry firearms or self-defence. Nupur Sharma received death threats from Islamists after her allegedly insulting remarks against the Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate on 26th May 2022. Following a widespread outrage by Islamists, the BJP expelled her from the party. Cases were also filed against Nupur Sharma in many states. She was also constantly receiving death threats. Several people have been killed by Islamists for supporting Nupur Sharma on social media platforms.

Nupur Sharma had applied for a gun licence as she has been receiving death threats, a Delhi Police official informed. Accordingly, the licence has been granted to carry a personal gun.

Nupur Sharma made a statement about Prophet Muhammad and his third wife, Ayesha, in a TV debate in May 2022. While the debate had gone unnoticed, 2 days later Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair posted a clip of the video on Twitter and instigated Muslims to attack Nupur Sharma for blasphemy. Zubair was successful in instigating riots by Islamists in several states against Nupur Sharma, where several people died and many more were injured.

In many states, cases have also been filed against Nupur Sharma for inciting religious sentiments. In addition, individuals who sided with Nupur Sharma’s remarks were also subject to beheading threats. In Amravati, Umesh Kolhe was killed by stabbing. A tailor named Kanhaiyalal was beheaded before opening his store in Udaipur. Along with this, many other people were also warned of dreadful repercussions. During protests, the “Sar Tan Se Juda” slogan was shouted.

Not just this, several Muslim nations had also issued statements against Nupur Sharma for her alleged blasphemous remarks. After this, the BJP suspended her from the party. Nupur apologized after the controversy escalated.

In eight states, more than ten cases have been filed against her, but the Supreme Court has moved all of them to Delhi. Giving great relief to her, the Supreme Court also stayed her arrest.

It is notable that, Nupur Sharma gave this statement when she was provoked by Taslim Ahmed Rahmani – the other panellist on the TV debate – who repeatedly insulted the Shivling found in the Gyanvapi complex of Varanasi calling it a fountain. Moreover, the comments about Prophet and his wife that she made is mentioned in Islamic texts, and Muslim scholars regularly mention the same.

With the threat to the life of Nupur Sharma continuing as Islamists keep raising the matter from time to time, Nupur Sharma has been ultimately granted a weapons license.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
612,565FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com