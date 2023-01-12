Former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma has received an arms license to carry firearms or self-defence. Nupur Sharma received death threats from Islamists after her allegedly insulting remarks against the Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate on 26th May 2022. Following a widespread outrage by Islamists, the BJP expelled her from the party. Cases were also filed against Nupur Sharma in many states. She was also constantly receiving death threats. Several people have been killed by Islamists for supporting Nupur Sharma on social media platforms.

Nupur Sharma had applied for a gun licence as she has been receiving death threats, a Delhi Police official informed. Accordingly, the licence has been granted to carry a personal gun.

Nupur Sharma made a statement about Prophet Muhammad and his third wife, Ayesha, in a TV debate in May 2022. While the debate had gone unnoticed, 2 days later Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair posted a clip of the video on Twitter and instigated Muslims to attack Nupur Sharma for blasphemy. Zubair was successful in instigating riots by Islamists in several states against Nupur Sharma, where several people died and many more were injured.

In many states, cases have also been filed against Nupur Sharma for inciting religious sentiments. In addition, individuals who sided with Nupur Sharma’s remarks were also subject to beheading threats. In Amravati, Umesh Kolhe was killed by stabbing. A tailor named Kanhaiyalal was beheaded before opening his store in Udaipur. Along with this, many other people were also warned of dreadful repercussions. During protests, the “Sar Tan Se Juda” slogan was shouted.

Not just this, several Muslim nations had also issued statements against Nupur Sharma for her alleged blasphemous remarks. After this, the BJP suspended her from the party. Nupur apologized after the controversy escalated.

In eight states, more than ten cases have been filed against her, but the Supreme Court has moved all of them to Delhi. Giving great relief to her, the Supreme Court also stayed her arrest.

It is notable that, Nupur Sharma gave this statement when she was provoked by Taslim Ahmed Rahmani – the other panellist on the TV debate – who repeatedly insulted the Shivling found in the Gyanvapi complex of Varanasi calling it a fountain. Moreover, the comments about Prophet and his wife that she made is mentioned in Islamic texts, and Muslim scholars regularly mention the same.

With the threat to the life of Nupur Sharma continuing as Islamists keep raising the matter from time to time, Nupur Sharma has been ultimately granted a weapons license.