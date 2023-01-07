Saturday, January 7, 2023
Haryana: Man booked for assaulting a woman who refused a bike ride, NCW demands probe

According to the police, the woman, who was returning from her office on Thursday (January 5) night around 11 pm, received several injuries after her neighbour, Kamal, beat her up with his helmet for allegedly refusing to sit on his bike in Baldev Nagar of Gurugram.

man woman assault
A man assaulted a woman for refusing to ride with him (Image Source: Republic TV)
9

The Haryana Police has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against a man, who in an inebriated state allegedly attacked a woman with his helmet after she refused to sit with him on his bike.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday took cognisance of the incident seeking a time-bound investigation into the matter.

“A man named Kamal beat up a woman living in the neighbourhood with the helmet after she refused to ride with him on his bike. The woman was severely injured and was rushed to a hospital. The FIR has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Manoj K, Gurugram said adding that a probe into the matter is underway.

He said that Kamal also hit an auto driver who came to rescue the woman. The entire incident was recorded on the nearby CCTV camera.

“A case has been registered against the accused Kamal under sections 323, 506, 354, 509 and 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” he added.

Meanwhile, the woman’s landlady alleged: “All the police officials we contacted via 112 were also drunken and misbehaved as I called them after first aid treatment to the girl.”

She has been thrashed brutally in a way that she is not even able to walk, talk, and breathe, the lady added highlighting that the accused Kamal had done the same previously as well.

Meanwhile, the NCW has taken cognizance of the matter and wrote to the Director General of Police, Haryana to ensure that the victim is provided free of cost medical treatment. It has also sought a time bound-investigation in the matter.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

