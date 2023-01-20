In another ghastly addition to the Congress-ruled state of Rajasthan, a horrifying case of burning a family alive by pouring petrol from the window of a house has come to light in Pilibanga Ward No. 9, Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

The incident, in which a 6-year-old child was burnt to death, reportedly happened on the night of January 19 (Thursday) over a financial dispute. The perpetrators were suspected drug smugglers from the state of Punjab, said the police.

Hanumangarh police took to Twitter to inform that the accused were apprehended from Abohar in Punjab.

Jasveerdas, who was injured in the arson, told that he, his wife and his 6-year-old child were sleeping in a room. Two heroin peddlers from Punjab poured petrol through the window and set their house on fire. The perpetrators are the residents of Abohar, Punjab.

After receiving first aid at the district hospital, Jasveer Das’s wife and son were referred to Bikaner. The 6-year-old died during the treatment. Manpreet Kaur, who was burnt up to 90%, is still undergoing treatment in Bikaner.

The victim narrates his ordeal to Hanumangarh police in Rajasthan

The victim told police that he used to buy narcotics from the accused peddlers but had lost contact with them after quitting drugs a year and a half ago. He also stated that a day before the incident he encountered the two accused selling drugs in his locality. The victim confronted them and threw the drugs they had in their possession, which incensed the accused, who threw petrol at his house in retaliation.

Jasveer Das further told the police that he, his wife Manpreet Kaur (34) and son Ekamjit Singh (6) were sleeping together in the outer room of the house during the night of the incident. Around five o’clock in the morning, he went to the bathroom and returned to sleep. After a short while, the room caught fire. He managed to escape through the window and pulled out his wife and son.

Meanwhile, hearing the commotion many people gathered outside the victim’s house and attempted to douse the fire. The family was rushed to the hospital, where the 6-year-old child succumbed to the burns.

Section 302 has also been added in this case after the death of a 6-year-old toddler.