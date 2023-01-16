A delivery agent for Swiggy died from injuries sustained in a fall from the third floor of a building while trying to flee an alleged attack by a pet dog, according to police reports on Monday.

Rizwan, a delivery agent for Swiggy, was killed after he was attacked by a pet dog while making a delivery. He fell from the third floor of a building while attempting to flee the attack.

Banjara Hills Police has registered a case against Shobana, the dog’s owner.

“It has been four days since the incident took place. The delivery boy named Rizwan died at the hospital while getting treatment. We have registered a case under IPC Section 304(A) against Shobana, the dog’s owner,” Banjara Hills Inspector of Police, Narender told ANI.

The victim’s brother said, “My brother was working at Swiggy. He died after being treated for a few days. He went to Banjara hills to deliver a parcel but fell trying to escape from the dog. I appeal to the Telangana government that we want justice. The Banjara hills police should take necessary action.”

As per reports, the 23-year-old victim fell off the third floor of the apartment building in the city’s Banjara Hills when he had gone to deliver food on Wednesday, January 11. The customer’s pet dog, a German Shepherd, who was not on a leash, charged the delivery agent when he knocked on the door. In a rush to avoid the dog attack, Rizwan jumped over the fence holding the railing. However, his hands slipped and he fell off the building. The incident occurred at Lumbini Rock Castle apartment, Banjara Hills Road number 6.

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union accused Swiggy of apathy over their delivery agent’s death. Speaking to TNM, president Shaik Salauddin said, “Swiggy has neither reached out to us nor acknowledged his death yet.”

The organisation has also demanded compensation for the deceased delivery agent.

We @TGPWU demand The Workmen Compensation Act stipulates amount of compensation as 40% of wage multiplied by the relevant age factor, which according to @Swiggy and Pet Owner Both claims of Rs.25000 per month earnings will be Rs. 21,99,500



See: https://t.co/TiTR8BoVQK… https://t.co/eGGZj5YOA2 pic.twitter.com/xuWegv6gSi — Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (@TGPWU) January 15, 2023

TGPWU had further appealed to customers to ensure that their pets are leashed when they are expecting a delivery.