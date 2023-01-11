Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Karnataka: Terrorists Mazin Abdul Rahman and Nadeem Ahmed arrested by NIA in ISIS module case

ANI
NIA arrests 2 ISIS operatives in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Representative image via India Today
16

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Wednesday that it has arrested two terror operatives in connection with the Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case.

The operatives, identified as Mazin Abdul Rahman and Nadeem Ahmed KA, were arrested in connection with a conspiracy hatched by the accused to further terror activities of the Islamic State (IS) in India. Four other accused persons had been arrested in the case earlier.

The case was initially registered on September 19 last year at Shivamogga Rural Police Station in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district and was re-registered by the NIA on November 4 last year.

NIA investigations revealed that the accused, Maaz Muneer, had radicalised and recruited Mazin, a resident of Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

However, another accused Syed Yasin radicalised and recruited Nadeem, who belongs to Davanagere in Karnataka. Both were radicalised and recruited for furthering the terror activities of the Islamic State in India, the NIA said in a statement.

“The accused persons recced and attempted or committed acts of sabotage and arson, as part of the larger conspiracy, to further the activities of Islamic State,” the elite anti-terror probe agency said.
Further investigations in the case are underway.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

